McDonald's Big Mac is going chicken

McDonald’s is hoping to attract more U.S. customers with a new, big sandwich reportedly named the “Chicken Big Mac.”

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because it is. The sandwich is designed to resemble the classic Big Mac, but in a new way.

Instead of all beef patties, the “Chicken Big Mac” will include two “tempura chicken patties,” according to influencer Snackolator on Instagram.

Talks of the new big sandwich come after McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski taste-tested the Chicken Big Mac in March 2024. This isn’t the first time the item has been available to diners. Back in 2022, it was tested as a limited-time-offer in Miami.

The sandwich has gained serious popularity among international customers, particularly in the U.K. and Australia, to the point that restaurants had to temporarily remove it from their menus due to supply chain issues.

Whether the “Chicken Big Mac” will make its way to the U.S. is still uncertain. McDonald’s has also been testing the “Big Arch,” a new big burger aimed at outshining the Big Mac, across three international markets. That burger also yet to debut in the U.S. as well.

The introduction of new items could be one way McDonald’s is trying to win back inflation-weary consumers. The company reported weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings earlier this month, which fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, and revealed that consumers are struggling with higher prices.

Despite this, executives mentioned “value” nearly 90 times during their earnings call, partly in response to the summer launch of its $5 meal deal and other promotions aimed at U.S. customers.

Most recently, McDonald’s launched a new “Collector’s Meal” promotion aimed at combining its storied Happy Meals with well-known characters. Despite being a limited-time promotion, the cups have garnered enough attention that they are being sold on third-party websites for about $15 to $100 a pop.