McDonald's collector cups are selling online for a lot of money

Business News

The burger giant launched the limited edition promotion August 13

Francisco Velasquez
McDonald's 'Collector's Meal'
McDonald’s ‘Collector’s Meal’
Image: Courtesy of McDonald’s (Getty Images)

McDonald’s new adult Happy Meal cups have turned into a collectible goldmine – at least for some third party websites.

In less than a week, the cartoon themed cups have made their arrival on eBay (EBAY) and Mercari, fetching premium prices as low as $15 and even as high as $100.

Should customers want a collectible cup directly from McDonald’s, they should expect to spend between $9 to $15. However, the price of ‘Collector’s Meal,’ which includes a Big Mac, fries and a small drink, can vary based on location and regional pricing.

It’s important to keep in mind that customers won’t know which collectible cup they get until after they receive their order. They can expect to receive a cup with designs from either Barbie and Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca Cola (KO), Hello Kitty & Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions, or a Grimace Glass and Boo Buckets.

McDonald’s latest promotion arrived just after the chain reported second-quarter earnings that revealed consumers still grappling with higher prices, even as inflation shows signs of cooling, leading to lagging sales. This comes despite executives mentioning “value” nearly 90 times during their earnings call, partly in response to the summer launch of its $5 meal deal and other promotions aimed at U.S. customers.

But even so, to lure diners back, McDonald’s has been pilot testing a new big burger dubbed the “Big Arch.” CEO Chris Kempczinski described it as “quintessential McDonald’s burger with a twist on our iconic, familiar flavors.”

Bigger than Big Mac and heavier than a Grand Mac, the “Big Arch,” is currently being tested in Canada and Portugal, but does not have a U.S. launch date, at least not yet.

Barbie

Mattel’s ‘Barbie’ Collectible Cup
Illustration: Courtesy of McDonald’s
Hot Wheels

Mattel’s ‘Hot Wheels’ Collectible Cup
Illustration: Courtesy of McDonald’s
Beanie Babies

‘Beanie Babies’ Collectible Cup
Illustration: Courtesy of McDonald’s
Coca Cola

‘Coca Cola’ Collectibles Cup
Illustration: Courtesy of McDonald’s
Hello Kitty & Peanuts

Hello Kitty
Illustration: Courtesy of McDonald’s
Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park
Graphic: Courtesy of McDonald’s
Minions

Minions
Graphic: Courtesy of McDonald’s
Shrek

Universal’s Shrek
Graphic: Courtesy of McDonald’s
