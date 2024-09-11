McDonald's is betting on digital cashiers

In This Story MCD +0.72%

McDonald’s is piloting a new setup of digital kiosks at some U.S. locations that accept both cash and card, with the hopes that they can reduce the cumbersome task of waiting in line, the company told Quartz in an email.

McDonald’s did not immediately say if the new kiosks would cut costs for franchises or if they could lead to reduced staffing. However, demand for ordering automation tech in the fast-food industry has grown in response to new livable wage laws in California, signaling broad interest in replacing some fast-food jobs with kiosks.

Some McDonald’s locations are also replacing old menu boards with digital screens that show off promotions and popular items, the chain said. For those who still want to order the traditional way, printed menus will still be available.



McDonald’s says these upgrades are meant to meet the growing demand for digital options and to enhance speed and accuracy. The decision to adopt this new format is up to franchisees, who own and operate about 95% of McDonald’s locations. There is no timeline for a nationwide rollout just yet. Some McDonald’s stores had ordering kiosks back in 2016, but until recently they hadn’t accepted cash.

As digital ordering grows, McDonald’s stores are rethinking how they staff up. With fewer staff needed at the counter, some employees are being reassigned as “guest experience leads,” to help customers dining in or waiting for curbside pickup.



It’s possible the push for more kiosks could boost the chain’s digital presence overall. Currently, McDonald’s has about 166 million loyalty members, who account for 25% of system-wide sales, according to CEO Chris Kempczinski.



“Digital is going to continue to grow for us,” Kempczinski said. “But today, we just don’t have the penetration where we need it to be.”

McDonald’s, one of the largest fast food chains globally, has been active in other areas to get budget-conscious diners back. In June, it launched a $5 meal deal, which it noted it would keep around a little while longer.

In July, it said it was pilot testing the “Big Arch” in select markets with the caveat that it would land in the U.S. soon. In early August, it said it was launching a limited time “Collector’s Cup promotion. During that same month, there was even talk of a new “Chicken Big Mac.”