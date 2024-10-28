McDonald's ice cream machines are always broken but now there's finally a fix

The notoriously broken McFlurry machines at McDonald’s could be a thing of the past, thanks to a recent court filing.

Last week, the U.S. Copyright Office issued a key exemption that allows restaurants to sidestep digital locks, granting them the “right to repair” machines embedded with software.

This ruling, made on behalf of nonprofit group Public Knowledge and e-commerce website iFixit, specifically permits the repair of retail-level food preparation equipment, including the infamous McFlurry machines.

That’s been a challenge for the chain, partly because Taylor, the manufacturing company, is responsible for their upkeep. The ruling aims to empower third-party technicians to repair the machines without the constraints imposed by Taylor.

“There’s nothing vanilla about this victory,” said Meredith Rose, senior policy counsel at Public Knowledge, in a statement. The exemption “will spark a flurry” of third-party repair activity, enabling restaurants to improve customer service. This change took effect on Monday, Oct. 28.

iFixIt’s investigation into the ice cream machines revealed numerous easily replaceable components, indicating that repairs could be more efficient than previously thought.

The decision marks a pivotal moment for the commercial food preparation industry, as it promises to alleviate one of the most persistent annoyances faced by fast-food lovers. With this ruling, the frustration over inoperable ice cream dispensers may soon end. The situation has become so frustrating that McBroken.com, a website that tracks the operational status of McDonald’s ice cream machines in real-time, was created.

Rose described it as an “overdue shake-up” that could significantly benefit both businesses and their customers.

Separately, former U.S. president Donald Trump said in a post on X that if elected, McDonald’s ice cream machines would “work great again.”

In late September, Wendy’s announced a partnership with McBroken.com, and would offer $1 Frosty’s to customers in search of a sweet fix, especially when the “ice cream machines at the other guys are offline for two to three hours at a time.”

In March, federal regulators sent a letter to the U.S. Copyright Office, requesting an expansion of right-to-repair laws to address the ongoing issues with broken ice cream machines.