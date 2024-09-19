Walmart is introducing a pay-by-bank system to avoid pesky credit card fees

Walmart (WMT-0.04% ) plans to introduce an upgraded payment system that will give shoppers the option to pay directly from their bank accounts for items they buy online, a company spokesperson confirmed to Quartz. This bold move could potentially reduce fees for the retailer.



“We’re proud to offer our customers greater choice in how to pay – and pleased to bring the option of real-time payments forward in retail,” the company spokesperson said.

Walmart initially introduced this feature with Walmart Pay earlier this year, but those transactions typically took three days to process. With this new system, which Walmart said is an extension, customers will receive immediate updates to their bank accounts as soon as a transaction is finalized, and Walmart will receive those funds right away.

As consumers become frustrated with card processing fees and more banks start to implement systems for real-time payments, options like pay-by-bank are becoming more attractive. Retailers like Walmart stand to benefit from this sort of strategy, largely because the option bypasses those card networks.

When customers use a debit card, transactions go through networks like Visa and Mastercard, which charge merchants (in this case Walmart) processing fees. Not only does the upgraded system stand to reduce fees for Walmart, it could also lead to lower prices for consumers in the long run. Shoppers will need to create a Walmart profile and add the new payment option, along with their bank information, in order to use the pay-by-bank feature.

The announcement of the upgraded payment system coincides with Walmart’s holiday shopping plans, which are arriving at the same time as Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day-like event.