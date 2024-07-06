It's National Fried Chicken Day. Here's where to score some tasty deals

America’s foodscape wouldn’t shine without one of the country’s most coveted dishes: fried chicken.



It is unclear how long National Fried Chicken Day has been around, but the origins of fried chicken in the states are linked to both West African and Scottish traditions. The comfort food has since taken on a life of its own, as families and friends get together for crispy sandwiches and wraps and saucy wings.

Notably, chicken has July tied up. Other holidays, including National Chicken Finger Day and National Chicken Wing Day, are also taking place later this month.

Today at least, it is National Fried Chicken Day. We’ve compiled a list of locations that are offering some tasty deals involving the food staple.

Let’s take a look, happy saving and more importantly, in the inflation economy, happy eating.