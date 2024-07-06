How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
It's National Fried Chicken Day. Here's where to score some tasty deals

Burger King, Popeyes, and KFC are offering bargains

By
Francisco Velasquez
A Popeyes in Florida Keys.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

America’s foodscape wouldn’t shine without one of the country’s most coveted dishes: fried chicken.

It is unclear how long National Fried Chicken Day has been around, but the origins of fried chicken in the states are linked to both West African and Scottish traditions. The comfort food has since taken on a life of its own, as families and friends get together for crispy sandwiches and wraps and saucy wings.

Notably, chicken has July tied up. Other holidays, including National Chicken Finger Day and National Chicken Wing Day, are also taking place later this month.

Today at least, it is National Fried Chicken Day. We’ve compiled a list of locations that are offering some tasty deals involving the food staple.

Let’s take a look, happy saving and more importantly, in the inflation economy, happy eating.

Burger King

Burger King

Classic Royal Crispy Chicken
Image: Burger King

What’s the deal? Royal perk” loyalty members can score a free Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich if they make at least a $5 purchase.

KFC

KFC

KFC customers
Image: Pascal Deloche (Getty Images)

What’s the deal? Kentucky Fried Chicken, better known as KFC, is offering 50% of its chicken sandwiches but only through its KFC app and online. That doesn’t include the “Chicken Little Sandwich,” the company said. Customers can redeem the offer by clicking on the banner before they check out. The deal can’t be combined with other offers and is limited to 1 transaction per customer.

What’s more, there are also other digital-only deals, including a free 10-count Saucy Nuggets Party Pack if you spend $10 or more, 50-piece nuggets for $25, as well as the Chicken + Nuggets Family Meal.

Popeyes

Popeyes

Popeyes Boneless Wings
Graphic: Popeyes

What’s the deal? Members of Popeyes’ rewards program can score a free 6 piece order of boneless wings if they spend at least $10. The promotion runs until July 14th and is redeemable online and via the chain’s app. It applies to delivery as well.

In late June, Popeyes said that it would permanently add boneless wings its menu as it looked to “convert boneless deniers into boneless believers.” As part of the addition, Popeyes introduced six new flavors, including Classic, Honey Lemon Pepper, Signature Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet ‘N Spicy, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero

A Pollo Campero’ sign at a restaurant in Miami city.
Image: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket (Getty Images)

What’s the deal? The fast food chain is offering its loyalty members a $5 credit that’s good between July 5-7. The company also has an ongoing 4th of July promotion that’s available until July 7, and includes 50 pieces of chicken, plus three “giant” sides, and the option of 25 rolls or tortillas.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box

Food from Jack in the Box in Irvine, California.
Image: Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

What’s the deal? New and current “Jack Pack” rewards members can score a free chicken sandwich if they spend at least $1.

The chain is offering customers the option of a Jack’s Spicy Chicken sandwich, a Homestyle Ranch Chicken Club, or a Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

Jollibee

Jollibee

Pedestrians walk past a Jollibee restaurant in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
Image: winhorse (Getty Images)

What’s the deal? Jollibee is offering a free two-piece “Chickenjoy” order of drumsticks with the purchase of a 10-piece “Chickenjoy” Bucket. The deal, which started on the fourth, lasts until July 10.

For your eating convienence, here’s the redeemable code: NFCD2024

Bonchon

Bonchon

Bonchon’s Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich with fries.
Image: Robert Tsai, Bonchon

What’s the deal? Just in time for the chicken holiday, Bonchon said it’s launching a new Korean-Style Chicken Sandwich, which customers can order with their sauce choice of either Soy Garlic, Spicy, or Korean BBQ. The new double-fried menu item is a permanent addition, costs roughly $13, and will be served on a brioche bun with coleslaw and fries.

