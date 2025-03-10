Earnings Snapshots

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 10, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
NCSM+5.14%

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM+5.14%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money
Eli Lilly's first weight loss pill could expand access to GLP-1s around the globe, executive says
Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks' pay rose to almost $30 million in 2024
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing an increase in revenues to $162.6 million from $142.5 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by higher international and Canadian sales, as well as increased U.S. product sales.

Suggested Reading

Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money
Eli Lilly's first weight loss pill could expand access to GLP-1s around the globe, executive says
Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks' pay rose to almost $30 million in 2024
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of sales was $97.8 million, representing 60.1% of revenues, compared to 62.5% in the previous year. The decrease in cost ratio was primarily due to higher-margin international work and operational restructuring benefits.

Advertisement

Related Content

Apple's next big iPhone software update may take inspiration from its least-popular product
Blame Trump's tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say

Related Content

Apple's next big iPhone software update may take inspiration from its least-popular product
Blame Trump's tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased slightly to $57.8 million from $56.5 million, reflecting higher annual incentive bonus accruals.

Advertisement

Net income for the year was $8.1 million, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million in the previous year. The improvement was attributed to increased revenues and operational efficiencies.

Advertisement

NCS reported a gross margin of 39.9%, up from 37.5% in the prior year, driven by a favorable mix of higher-margin international sales.

The company highlighted its liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of $25.9 million and no outstanding borrowings under its $35.0 million ABL Facility.

Advertisement

NCS Multistage Holdings does not anticipate paying cash dividends on its common stock in the near future.

The filing also notes ongoing litigation matters, including patent disputes in Canada and the U.S., which could impact future financial results.

Advertisement

NCS continues to focus on expanding its market share in the U.S. and international markets, emphasizing its fracturing systems and enhanced recovery systems products.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.