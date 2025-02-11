Earnings Snapshots

NELR (NELR) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 11, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
NELR

NELR (NELR) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing revenue of $7,800, an increase from $4,800 in the same quarter the previous year. The cost of goods sold for the quarter was $1,581.

Suggested Reading

President Trump could act as a bridge between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, exec says
Here's where you can expect to feel the cost of tariffs, from cars to soda cans
Your Valentine's Day bouquet is racking up frequent flyer miles
Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Operating expenses for the quarter were $11,228, up from $6,217 the previous year, primarily due to higher general and administrative expenses.

Advertisement

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

Related Content

Which sectors could be hit hardest by Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs? A Deutsche Bank exec weighs in
Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

The company reported a net loss of $5,009 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $1,417 in the previous year.

Advertisement

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, NELR generated $7,800 in revenue, down from $17,600 in the same period the previous year. The decrease in revenue is attributed to the company being in the negotiation stage with potential customers.

Advertisement

Operating expenses for the six-month period were $15,814, compared to $14,137 in the previous year, with the increase mainly due to higher general and administrative expenses.

The company reported a net loss of $9,595 for the six-month period, compared to $1,417 in the previous year.

Advertisement

As of December 31, 2024, NELR's total assets were $79,000, consisting of cash, prepaid expenses, and intangible assets, while total liabilities were $88,250.

The company highlighted its dependence on additional investment capital to fund operating expenses and noted a substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Advertisement

NELR's financial statements have been prepared assuming the company will continue as a going concern, and they do not include adjustments that might be necessary if the company is unable to continue operations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NELR quarterly 10-Q report dated February 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.