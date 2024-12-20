Ozempic lures people to the doctor, Nestle's GLP-1 'shot,' an FDA Zepbound ruling: Pharma news roundup

Nestle (NSRGY) just rolled out a new protein shot drink that it says will help people looking to lose weight manage their hunger and naturally produce GLP-1, the hormone weight-loss drugs mimic. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled Thursday that the shortage of tirzepatide — the active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Zepbound — is over, rattling the weight-loss industry. Popular weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound are boosting the use of healthcare in the U.S., leading to an uptick in patients getting diagnosed and starting prescriptions for other conditions, according to a new analysis.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.