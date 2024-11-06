What can't Ozempic and other weight loss drugs cure?

It seems like every day a new study emerges linking Ozempic and similar drugs to new health benefits. Ozempic is part of a drug class known as GLP-1 medications, which mimic gut hormones that help regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite. These drugs have become popular for their effectiveness in treating obesity and type 2 diabetes, but researchers are uncovering even more potential uses.

Advertisement

This year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Wegovy for reducing heart risks like heart attacks and strokes. Eli Lilly is also seeking approval for Zepbound to treat sleep apnea. Additionally, numerous studies suggest these medications may help with a range of conditions — from treating addictions and Alzheimer’s disease to reducing the risk of COVID-19-related deaths.

Take a look at the latest research uncovering surprising new uses for GLP-1 drugs.