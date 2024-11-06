Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
What can't Ozempic and other weight loss drugs cure?

Pharma

What can't Ozempic and other weight loss drugs cure?

Numerous studies suggest that Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications may help with a range of conditions such as kidney failure, sleep apnea, Alzheimer's, and more

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled What can&#39;t Ozempic and other weight loss drugs cure?
Graphic: Images: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor, NurPhoto / Contributor, Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor, UCG / Contributor

It seems like every day a new study emerges linking Ozempic and similar drugs to new health benefits. Ozempic is part of a drug class known as GLP-1 medications, which mimic gut hormones that help regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite. These drugs have become popular for their effectiveness in treating obesity and type 2 diabetes, but researchers are uncovering even more potential uses.

This year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Wegovy for reducing heart risks like heart attacks and strokes. Eli Lilly is also seeking approval for Zepbound to treat sleep apnea. Additionally, numerous studies suggest these medications may help with a range of conditions — from treating addictions and Alzheimer’s disease to reducing the risk of COVID-19-related deaths.

Take a look at the latest research uncovering surprising new uses for GLP-1 drugs.

Ozempic can help alleviate knee osteoarthritis pain, study says

Ozempic can help alleviate knee osteoarthritis pain, study says

Image for article titled What can&#39;t Ozempic and other weight loss drugs cure?
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

A new study found that semaglutide — known by its brand names Ozempic and Wegovy — significantly reduced knee osteoarthritis pain and improved joint function in patients with severe obesity. A 68-week trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that participants taking semaglutide lost an average of 14% of their body weight, compared to a 3% loss in the placebo group. Beyond weight loss, the semaglutide group experienced a reduction in knee pain — an average drop of 42 points on the WOMAC pain scale — compared to a 27.5-point reduction in the placebo group. They also reported improved knee function, with a 12-point gain in mobility scores versus a 6.5-point increase in the placebo group.

Ozempic can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, study says

Ozempic can cut the risk of Alzheimer's disease, study says

Ozempic is medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar. While some doctors are prescribing it “off label” for weight loss.
Ozempic is medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar. While some doctors are prescribing it “off label” for weight loss.
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug Ozempic is linked to yet another health benefit: lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. People who are prescribed semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — as a treatment for type 2 diabetes may have a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

The pill form of Ozempic can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, study says

The pill form of Ozempic can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, study says

Image for article titled What can&#39;t Ozempic and other weight loss drugs cure?
Image: Liselotte Sabroe (Getty Images)

The pill version of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug Ozempic was found to cut the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events in a late-stage clinical trial. The Danish pharma giant announced in October that the oral form of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, was shown to reduce the risk of major adverse heart events by 14% among people with Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease and/or chronic kidney disease, compared with patients who were given a placebo.

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could help treat alcohol and drug addiction, study says

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could help treat alcohol and drug addiction, study says

An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 03 September, 2023.
An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 03 September, 2023.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs, known as GLP-1 treatments, could help people struggling with alcohol and opioid addiction, according to a new study published Thursday in the scientific journal Addiction. In a retrospective study, researchers found that patients with opioid use disorder who had a GLP-1 prescription had a 40% lower rate of opioid overdoses compared with those without a prescription.

Additionally, people with alcohol use disorder with a GLP-1 prescription had 50% fewer instances of alcohol intoxication compared with those without a prescription.

Ozempic could help prevent opioid overdoses, another study says

Ozempic could help prevent opioid overdoses, another study says

Ozempic is medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar. Some doctors are prescribing it “off label” for weight loss.
Ozempic is medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar. Some doctors are prescribing it “off label” for weight loss.
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

People that are prescribed semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic — as a treatment for type 2 diabetes may have a reduced risk of an opioid overdose, according to a new study published in September in JAMA Network Open. The study found that prescriptions for semaglutide were associated with lower overdose rates among patients with type 2 diabetes who also had a diagnosis of opioid use disorder (OUD).

Wegovy could prevent COVID-19 deaths, study shows

Wegovy could prevent COVID-19 deaths, study shows

Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity.
Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

A new analysis of a clinical trial of semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy — showed that the popular weight loss drug reduced the risk of Covid-19 deaths among patients with heart disease. Researchers found that trial participants taking semaglutide cut their risk of dying from COVID-19 by 34%, compared to patients taking a placebo.

Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug almost eliminates the risk of diabetes in overweight adults

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug almost eliminates the risk of diabetes in overweight adults

A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company
A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company.
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly (LLY) said in August that the drug behind Zepbound was found to help nearly eliminate the risk of diabetes for adults who are pre-diabetic and are overweight or obese.The drug was tested on over 1,000 adults who had pre-diabetes and were overweight or obese over the course of three years.

Patients who took weekly doses of tirzepatide reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 94%, compared to patients who were on a placebo.

Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug Zepbound could cut heart failure risks, trial finds

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Zepbound could cut heart failure risks, trial finds

Image for article titled What can&#39;t Ozempic and other weight loss drugs cure?
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly announced today that the drug behind Zepbound was found to help cut heart failure risks in patients with obesity in a late-stage clinical trial. The trial involved 731 participants with obesity and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a condition where the left ventricle doesn’t contract normally and results in not enough blood circulating in the body. Half of the group was given tirzepatide over the course of 52 weeks, the other half was given a placebo.

Patients who received tirzepatide were 38% less likely to be hospitalized, need an increase in heart failure medication, or die of heart failure, compared to patients who were given a placebo.

Ozempic-like drugs could help treat Alzheimer’s, study says

Ozempic-like drugs could help treat Alzheimer's, study says

Liraglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Victoza.
Liraglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Victoza.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic could potentially be used to treat and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study presented in July at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Philadelphia. Researchers from the Imperial College London observed 204 Alzheimer’s patients in the United Kingdom. Over the course of a year, half of the group was given the daily injectable GLP-1 medication liraglutide and the other half a placebo. The group who received liraglutide had an 18% slower decline in cognitive function compared to patients that received a placebo.

Ozempic and Wegovy could help curb tobacco cravings, study finds

Ozempic and Wegovy could help curb tobacco cravings, study finds

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Ozempic.
Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Ozempic.
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug Ozempic could potentially help people struggling with tobacco addiction, according to a new study published in July in the Annals of Internal Medicine. In a retrospective study, researchers found that smokers with type 2 diabetes that were prescribed Ozempic were up to 32% less likely to discuss tobacco use with a doctor a year after starting their treatment, compared to patients taking other diabetes drugs.

Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs could reduce risk of cancer for diabetes patients, study says

Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs could reduce risk of cancer for diabetes patients, study says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Ozempic for the use of type 2 diabetes in 2017.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Ozempic for the use of type 2 diabetes in 2017.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications could potentially lower the risk of certain types of cancer for people that have type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published Friday in JAMA Network Open. In a retrospective study, researchers found that type 2 diabetes patients that were on a GLP-1 treatment had a lower risk of developing 10 types of obesity-related cancers (OACs) compared with type 2 diabetes patients that took insulin.

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could help alcoholics

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could help alcoholics

Morgan Stanley analysts anticipate the global market for GLP-1s, which are currently approved to treat diabetes and obesity, will reach $105 billion by 2030
Morgan Stanley analysts anticipate the global market for GLP-1s, which are currently approved to treat diabetes and obesity, will reach $105 billion by 2030
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Investigators from the University of North Carolina presented results from a small study at the College on Problems of Drug Dependence’s annual meeting in June. Their research found that people with alcohol use disorder drank less after taking semaglutide — the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic– compared with with people who took a placebo.

Ozempic can also help with chronic kidney disease, a study funded by Novo Nordisk finds

Ozempic can also help with chronic kidney disease, a study funded by Novo Nordisk finds

A box of Ozempic made by Novo Nordisk is seen at a pharmacy
Chronic kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million Americans or about one in seven adults, according to the National Institute of Health.
Image: Hollie Adams (Reuters)

Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic, known for its weight-loss side effects, can also help patients living with chronic kidney disease, per a study funded by the pharmaceutical company. A weekly, one-milligram injection of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and the weight loss drug Wegovy, was found to reduce the combined risk of major kidney complications (including kidney failure), cardiovascular events, and even death from any cause by 24% in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, according to a study published in May in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug Zepbound could help treat sleep apnea — paving a way to Medicare coverage

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Zepbound could help treat sleep apnea — paving a way to Medicare coverage

An injection pen of Zepbound, Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug
Image: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Eli Lilly announced earlier this year that the drug behind Zepbound was found to help alleviate sleep apnea in patients with obesity in late-stage clinical trials. The medication, tirzepatide, is sold by the company in the United States as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss. The pharma giant said at the time that it’s planning to seek approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the use of the drug to include treating sleep apnea.

Obesity drug Wegovy is approved to cut heart attack and stroke risk in overweight patients

Obesity drug Wegovy is approved to cut heart attack and stroke risk in overweight patients

FILE - This image provided by Novo Nordisk in January 2023, shows packaging for the company’s Wegovy medication. The popular weight-loss drug, which has helped millions of Americans shed pounds, can now be used to reduce the risk of stroke, heart attacks and other serious cardiovascular problems in patients who are overweight or who have obesity, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday, March 8, 2024. (Novo Nordisk via AP)
FILE - This image provided by Novo Nordisk in January 2023, shows packaging for the company’s Wegovy medication. The popular weight-loss drug, which has helped millions of Americans shed pounds, can now be used to reduce the risk of stroke, heart attacks and other serious cardiovascular problems in patients who are overweight or who have obesity, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday, March 8, 2024. (Novo Nordisk via AP)
Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS

The popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, which has helped millions of Americans shed pounds, can be used to reduce the risk of stroke, heart attacks and other serious cardiovascular problems in patients who are overweight or who have obesity, federal regulators said in March.

