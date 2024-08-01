Pharma

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Zepbound could cut heart failure risks, trial finds

If regulators expand the approved use of Zepbound to include heart failure, the medication could join Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in being covered by Medicare

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Zepbound, the weight loss drug from Eli Lilly, found to help cut heart failure risks
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug Zepbound could cut heart failure risks, trial finds
In This Story
LLY+0.01%NVO-1.98%

Eli Lilly announced today that the drug behind Zepbound was found to help cut heart failure risks in patients with obesity in a late-stage clinical trial. The medication, tirzepatide, is sold by the company in the United States as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss.

Suggested Reading

Canada also avoids Trump's tariffs – for now
Avocado, beef, tequila: The 10 most imported items that could get more expensive under Trump's tariffs
How do tariffs even work, anyway?
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Canada also avoids Trump's tariffs – for now
Avocado, beef, tequila: The 10 most imported items that could get more expensive under Trump's tariffs
How do tariffs even work, anyway?
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The pharma giant said on Thursday that it’s planning to submit the results to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this year, which could lead the agency to expand the use of the drug to include treating heart failure. That could open up access to the medication. If regulators expand the approved use of Zepbound the medication could join Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in being covered by Medicare.

Advertisement

Related Content

Eli Lilly was hoping weight loss drug demand would be even bigger
Zepbound sales soar, Ozempic sales miss, and CVS shakes up its leadership: Pharma news round up

Related Content

Eli Lilly was hoping weight loss drug demand would be even bigger
Zepbound sales soar, Ozempic sales miss, and CVS shakes up its leadership: Pharma news round up

The company’s stock jumped nearly 4% during Wednesday pre-market trading.

The trial involved 731 participants with obesity and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a condition where the left ventricle doesn’t contract normally and results in not enough blood circulating in the body. Half of the group was given tirzepatide over the course of 52 weeks, the other half was given a placebo.

Advertisement

Patients who received tirzepatide were 38% less likely to be hospitalized, need an increase in heart failure medication, or die of heart failure, compared to patients who were given a placebo.

“HFpEF accounts for nearly half of all heart failure cases, and in the U.S. almost 60% of those impacted also live with obesity,” said Jeff Emmick, senior vice president of product development at Eli Lilly, in a statement. “Despite a continuing increase in the number of people with both HFpEF and obesity, treatment options remain limited.”

Advertisement

A path to Medicare coverage

The promising results could become a pathway for Zepbound to be covered by federal health insurance in the United States. In March, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued new guidance stating that “anti-obesity medications that receive FDA approval for an additional medically accepted indication can be considered a Part D drug for that specific use.”

Advertisement

The guidance was issued after U.S. regulators expanded the approved use of Wegovy to include reducing heart risks for adults who are obese or overweight.

Eli Lilly said in April that tirzepatide was also found to help alleviate sleep apnea in a late-stage clinical trial.