What Nestlé and other food giants are saying about inflation

Nestlé, the world’s largest packaged food seller, joined other food and beverage giants in blaming a drop in sales this past year on inflation.



Switzerland-based Nestlé, the maker of Kit Kats, Nescafé, and Nesquik, reported Thursday that its sales volume in 2023 dropped 0.3%, according to its latest quarterly earnings report. At the same, the company hiked its prices an average 7.5% this past year.

This comes as other food and beverage giants reported similar results.

French yogurt maker Danone also reported today a 0.4% drop in its sales volume in 2023 — the company hiked its prices an average 7.4% throughout the year. Its revenue in 2023 fell 0.2%.

This month, PepsiCo and Kraft Heinz also reported a dip in demand as more cash-strapped consumers are looking to save money.

What food and beverage companies are saying about inflation

“Unprecedented inflation over the last two years has increased pressure on many consumers and impacted demand for food and beverage products,” Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said in a press release Thursday.



“Regardless of the income level, that consumer is looking for value and they continue to be under pressure,” Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera said Wednesday on a call with investors. “What we see is [that] low income consumers are actually shopping more at places like dollar stores, higher income consumers more at club stores.”



“Consumer budgets have been affected by elevated borrowing costs and lower personal savings, which have driven preferences towards smaller pack sizes and immediate consumption channels,” PepsiCo said in a statement on Feb. 9.

Nestlé’s 2023, by the numbers

For the full-year 2023, Nestle’s net profit grew about 20% to 11.2 billion Swiss francs ($12.7 billion), compared with 9.27 billion Swiss francs ($10.5 billion) in 2022.

The company’s net sales in 2023 fell 1.5% to 93 billion Swiss francs ($106 billion), from 94 billion Swiss francs ($107 billion) the prior year.