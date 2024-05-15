Business News

Netflix with ads grew to 40 million active users

Almost half of new Netflix subscriptions are for the streaming service's ad-supported tier

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Netflix Logo
Netflix’s subscription plan that includes adds costs $6.99 a month.
Image: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)
In This Story
NFLX-3.05%DIS-0.98%AMZN-1.84%

The number of active monthly users of Netflix’s ad-supported plan skyrocketed 700% to 40 million this year, compared with 5 million in 2023, the streaming giant announced today as part of its upfront presentation to advertisers.

Suggested Reading

Investors are bullish on global equities, BofA survey shows
Elon Musk's DOGE sends a chill through housing market
Investors haven’t been this bearish in years, but they're not acting like it, according to a strategist
Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Investors are bullish on global equities, BofA survey shows
Elon Musk's DOGE sends a chill through housing market
Investors haven’t been this bearish in years, but they're not acting like it, according to a strategist
Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

When streaming services first came on the scene, they promised subscribers access to thousands of movies and TV shows all ad-free for a relatively low monthly fee. However, in recent years, streaming services have turned to ads as an additional source of revenue.

Advertisement

Related Content

Netflix, Disney+ and 6 other streamers, ranked from the least content to the most
Netflix, Disney+ and 6 other streamers, ranked from cheapest to most expensive right now

Related Content

Netflix, Disney+ and 6 other streamers, ranked from the least content to the most
Netflix, Disney+ and 6 other streamers, ranked from cheapest to most expensive right now

Netflix and Disney+ introduced ads to some of their plans in late 2022. Amazon Prime Video joined them this year. Netflix said on Wednesday that 40% of all new signups to the streaming service are for its $6.99 ad-supported tier. Netflix’s standard ad-free plan costs $15.49 a month.

Advertisement

This month, streamers and television networks have been vying for advertisers’ attention and dollars during their annual upfront presentations.

Advertisement

Netflix highlighted its very engaged audience: Over 70% of Netflix’s ad-supported subscribers watch 10 hours or more of content a month.

“Our audiences are highly engaged — and by engaged I mean that they are choosing to spend their time watching Netflix,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria in a press release. “When people watch our shows and movies, they get more value from Netflix, they stick around longer, and they’re more likely to recommend us to their friends. And this matters to all of you because you want to be where the audiences are, too.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Amazon teased the introduction of new interactive ad formats for its video streaming service.

Netflix ads, by the digits

37: The median age of subscribers to Netflix’s ad-supported plan

20: The number of hours that over half of subscribers on Netflix’s ad-supported plan watch per month

Advertisement

270 million: The number of total Netflix subscribers