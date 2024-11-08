Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price

When Netflix (NFLX) first launched its streaming service in 2011, it offered subscribers access to thousands of movies and TV shows on-demand and ad-free for a relatively low monthly fee of $7.99. Over a decade later, the streaming space is filled with entries from major and minor media companies alike. But instead of the growing competition lowering prices, they have gone up — in some cases, by more than double. Between 2011 and 2024, the average price of a monthly subscription fee for a streaming service has risen 87% to $14.92 — nearly double Netflix’s original price.

Here are how eight major streaming services currently stack up by price