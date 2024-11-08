Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price

Business News

The monthly subscription fee for a standard, ad-free Netflix plan has risen 94% over the last 13 years

By
Bruce Gil
In this photo illustration, Prime video, Netflix and Disney+ media service provider’s logos are displayed on the screen of an iPhone on November 05, 2024 in Paris, France.
In this photo illustration, Prime video, Netflix and Disney+ media service provider’s logos are displayed on the screen of an iPhone on November 05, 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Chesnot / Contributor (Getty Images)

When Netflix (NFLX) first launched its streaming service in 2011, it offered subscribers access to thousands of movies and TV shows on-demand and ad-free for a relatively low monthly fee of $7.99. Over a decade later, the streaming space is filled with entries from major and minor media companies alike. But instead of the growing competition lowering prices, they have gone up — in some cases, by more than double. Between 2011 and 2024, the average price of a monthly subscription fee for a streaming service has risen 87% to $14.92 — nearly double Netflix’s original price.

Here are how eight major streaming services currently stack up by price

2 / 10

Apple+TV

Apple+TV

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price
Image: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images)

Monthly subscription: $9.99

3 / 10

Paramount+

Paramount+

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Paramount+ (PARA) Essential: $7.99/month or $59.00/year

Paramount+ with Showtime (no ads): $12.99/month or $119.00/year

4 / 10

Peacock

Peacock

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Premium: $7.99/month

Premium plus (no ads): $13.99/month

5 / 10

Prime Video

Prime Video

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Prime Video (AMZN): $8.99/month or comes included Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/month or $139/year

6 / 10

Disney+

Disney+

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price
Image: Robyn Beck (Getty Images)

Disney+ (DIS) Basic: $9.99/month

Disney+ Premium: $15.99/month or $159.99/year

7 / 10

Hulu

Hulu

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price
Image: Chris Delmas (Getty Images)

Hulu: $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Hulu (no ads): $18.99/month

8 / 10

Max

Max

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

With Ads: $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Ad-Free:$16.99/month or $169.99/year

Ultimate Ad-Free: $20.99/month or $209.99/year

9 / 10

Netflix

Netflix

Image for article titled Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and 5 other major streaming services ranked by price
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Standard with ads: $6.99 /month

Standard: $15.49/month

Premium: $22.99/month

