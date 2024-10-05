Free streaming with cable, Netflix's election backlash, and AT&T turns off the TV: Business news roundup

As cord-cutting continues to rise, one cable company is partnering with streaming platforms in an effort to keep its customers.



Charter Communications (CHTR) announced Wednesday that its new, multiyear distribution deal with NBCUniversal — the parent company of NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, SYFY, and USA Network — will give subscribers free access to Peacock (CMCSA), NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

