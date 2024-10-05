How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Free streaming with cable, Netflix's election backlash, and AT&T turns off the TV: Business news roundup

Plus, the 15 majors that college students are flocking to

Image for article titled Free streaming with cable, Netflix&#39;s election backlash, and AT&amp;T turns off the TV: Business news roundup
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images), General Motors, David Zalubowski (AP), Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
A cable company is throwing in free streaming to keep customers from cutting the cord

The Spectrum logo on the outside of a building
The Spectrum logo is displayed outside one of the cable TV, phone, and internet company’s stores in Manhattan Beach, California.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

As cord-cutting continues to rise, one cable company is partnering with streaming platforms in an effort to keep its customers.

Charter Communications (CHTR) announced Wednesday that its new, multiyear distribution deal with NBCUniversal — the parent company of NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, SYFY, and USA Network — will give subscribers free access to Peacock (CMCSA), NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

The 15 majors that college students are flocking to

A college degree can be highly valuable and necessary for landing a top-notch job.

AT&T is getting out of the TV business

AT&T is selling its stake in DirecTV
Telecommunications giant AT&T (T) is selling its remaining stake in DirecTV, as it looks to shift its focus back to wireless 5G and fiber connectivity offerings.

Netflix’s CEO backed Kamala Harris. Cancellations quickly surged

Netflix founder and Co-CEO Reed Hastings speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City.
Image: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)

Netflix (NFLX) saw a spike in cancellations shortly after its co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president and made a considerable donation to support her campaign.

GM is leaving its famed headquarters — but the building is already mostly empty

Image for article titled Free streaming with cable, Netflix&#39;s election backlash, and AT&amp;T turns off the TV: Business news roundup
Image: General Motors

The famed Renaissance Center in Detroit has been the hive where GM houses its most important worker bees since it acquired the building in 1996, but lately the building is feeling more like an empty nest. The complex comprises six giant office towers, a 73-story Marriott hotel, and a pair of shorter 21-story buildings occupied by an insurance company, but these days it's host to just a fraction of its pre-pandemic traffic heights.

Nissan may never recover in America

Image for article titled Free streaming with cable, Netflix&#39;s election backlash, and AT&amp;T turns off the TV: Business news roundup
Image: David Zalubowski (AP)



Nissan has been in a difficult spot for a while, but recently the automaker's problems are even more pronounced. There are two key, but intertwined factors that are holding Nissan back, and I'm not sure any kind of investment or change in company direction can overcome them.

How robots are playing a part in the U.S. port strike

How robots are playing a part in the U.S. port strike

The striking dockworkers union wants automation on docks to be completely banned

AT&T is selling its stake in DirecTV

The telecom giant will sell its remaining stake in DirecTV as it shifts focus to wireless. And DirectTV will combine with satellite rival Dish

