NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc - Ordinary Shares (NREF) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 27, 2025

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc - Ordinary Shares (NREF-1.84%) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's financial performance, including a net income of $35.96 million, an increase from the previous year. This growth is attributed to higher net interest income and other income.

NexPoint's portfolio includes senior loans, CMBS B-Pieces, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments, and other real estate investments, with a total principal balance of $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.

The company reported a net interest income of $28.14 million for the year, up from $16.80 million in the previous year, primarily due to additional investments in preferred equity and senior loans.

Operating expenses increased to $36.64 million, driven by higher general and administrative expenses, including legal and stock compensation costs.

NexPoint's liquidity strategy involves a mix of cash from operations, secured and unsecured borrowings, and potential debt or equity issuances to meet its short-term and long-term obligations.

The company declared quarterly dividends of $0.50 per share for common stockholders and maintained regular dividend payments for its preferred stockholders.

NexPoint continues to focus on its primary investment objective of generating attractive, risk-adjusted returns by investing in real estate sectors where it has operating expertise.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc - Ordinary Shares annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.