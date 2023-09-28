Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Nike: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.45 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 94 cents.

Watch
Why a tightening of credit conditions could lead to a weak economy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How will the market react to the impending government shutdown?
Tuesday 1:38PM
What's next for X (Twitter)? | Walter Isaacson
Monday 2:47PM

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

Advertisement

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $12.94 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKE