NL Industries Inc. (NL) reports earnings

In This Story NL +3.74%

NL Industries Inc. (NL+3.74% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The company reported net sales of $145.9 million in 2024, down from $161.3 million in 2023. This decline was attributed to lower sales in both the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

Operating income was $37.9 million in 2024, compared to $14.1 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to income related to the settlement of a liability for an environmental remediation site.

NL Industries recorded equity in earnings from its 31% stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. of $26.4 million in 2024, compared to a loss of $15.0 million in 2023.

The company reported a net income attributable to NL stockholders of $67.2 million in 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in 2023.

Cash provided by operating activities was $25.6 million in 2024, down from $37.0 million in 2023, primarily due to lower dividends received from Kronos and lower segment profit from CompX.

Capital expenditures for 2024 were $1.4 million, primarily related to CompX, compared to $1.1 million in 2023.

NL Industries declared and paid dividends totaling $36.6 million in 2024, compared to $13.7 million in 2023.

At the end of 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $163.2 million, up from $111.5 million at the end of 2023.

The company continues to evaluate its liquidity requirements and alternative uses of capital against estimated future cash flows from its subsidiaries and affiliates.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NL Industries Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.