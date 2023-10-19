Make business better.™️
Nokia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $151.3 million.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOK