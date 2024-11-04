Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk is working on a once-monthly weight-loss drug

Novo Nordisk (NVO+3.70% ) , the maker of blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, has entered an agreement with Denmark-based Ascendis Pharma (ASND+6.92% ) to leverage the latter’s advanced drug delivery technology.

The partnership aims to speed up the development of a long-acting, monthly GLP-1 drug. Current GLP-1 medications on the market are administered as once-weekly injections.

“Developing potential therapies that can be administered less frequently could benefit societies as well as individual patients, and it is a clear focus area for Novo Nordisk,” Brian Vandahl, senior vice president of global research technologies at Novo Nordisk, said in a press release. “We look forward to working with Ascendis to explore the potential of the TransCon technology platform to reduce the dosing frequency of GLP-1 receptor agonists and other treatments for cardiometabolic diseases.”

GLP-1 treatments are a class of diabetes and obesity medications that mimic a hormone that regulates blood sugar and suppresses appetite. Demand for these medications has transformed Novo Nordisk and its rival Eli Lilly (LLY+2.25% ) , the producer of competing drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, into the largest pharma companies in the world.

Viking Therapeutics is also developing a monthly GLP-1 weight-loss drug.

Under the deal, Novo Nordisk has secured the exclusive worldwide license to use Ascendis’ TransCon technology platform to develop, produce, and sell products for metabolic diseases, including obesity and Type 2 diabetes with the primary goal being to develop a monthly GLP-1.

Ascendis could receive up to $285 million in total payments for this leading drug program, covering upfront fees, development, and regulatory milestones. The company will also be eligible for sales-based milestone payments and royalties on global net sales. For each additional product candidate targeting metabolic or cardiovascular diseases, Ascendis could earn up to $77.5 million.

Ascendis will handle the initial development of TransCon-based product candidates, with Novo Nordisk covering these early development costs. Novo Nordisk will also take charge of clinical development, regulatory approvals, large-scale manufacturing, and commercialization.