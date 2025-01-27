Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk will cap insulin prices to settle a lawsuit

This story incorporates reporting from devdiscourse, WJON and KIMT.



Novo Nordisk has settled a lawsuit with Minnesota, agreeing to cap insulin prices at $35 per monthly prescription.



This legal resolution addresses the lawsuit initiated by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, which has now been finalized in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey. While the pharmaceutical company denies any wrongdoing, it has agreed to the terms to demonstrate its commitment to improving insulin accessibility. The settlement establishes a critical structure for affordable insulin, offering a significant relief for insulin-dependent Minnesotans.

Minnesota initiated this lawsuit in 2018 under the state’s former Attorney General, Lori Swanson. The lawsuit contended that high insulin prices imposed undue burdens on insulin-dependent individuals. The settlement agreement is consistent with similar resolutions reached by Eli Lilly and Sanofi, two other major insulin manufacturers. Notably, the settlement requires Novo Nordisk to make insulin affordable at a price point ensuring more equitable access — $35 per month — irrespective of the patient’s insurance status.

This price cap is expected to make a significant impact, given the high cost of insulin and the financial strain it imposes on individuals relying on it for daily survival. By limiting the price to $35, insulin will become more attainable for many Minnesotans, particularly those in low-income groups. Additionally, the agreement outlines provisions for free insulin supplies to qualifying low-income residents, further emphasizing the settlement’s potential benefits.

Novo Nordisk’s compliance with the settlement reflects broader industry changes. The notable shift in pricing strategy aligns with a growing trend among pharmaceutical companies towards more transparent and affordable medication pricing. This trend has evolved in response to increasing public and governmental pressure for pharmaceutical transparency and fairness.

Despite this progressive settlement, Novo Nordisk maintains its stance of denying any misconduct or exploitation in its initial pricing strategies. The decision to settle indicates a strategic move to focus on forward-looking initiatives and social responsibility rather than engaging in prolonged legal disputes. The company’s U.S. operations are based out of New Jersey, enhancing the significance of its involvement in the Newark court’s jurisdiction.

The measure provides a model that other states may observe closely, potentially influencing further settlements or policy adjustments that target inflated medication prices. Such settlements reinforce ongoing dialogues about healthcare affordability and the role of pharmaceutical companies in ensuring access to essential medications.

