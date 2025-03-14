NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) reports earnings

In This Story NRXP +14.98%

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP+14.98% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The company reported a net loss of $25.1 million for the year, a decrease from a net loss of $30.2 million in the previous year. The reduction in net loss is attributed to decreased research and development expenses.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Research and development expenses decreased to $6.2 million from $13.4 million, primarily due to the conclusion of a phase 2 study related to NRX-101 and cash conservation efforts.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses were $13.5 million, down slightly from $14.2 million in the prior year, with reductions in insurance and employee expenses offset by increased consulting and legal fees.

Advertisement

The company completed a series of financing agreements totaling $16.3 million in debt capital and secured $8.5 million in new financing in January 2025. These funds are intended to support clinical activities and corporate development.

Advertisement

NRX Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, with two lead drug candidates, NRX-101 and NRX-100, expected to be submitted for FDA approval by the end of 2025.

The company plans to spin off its subsidiary, HOPE Therapeutics Inc., to create a national network offering interventional psychiatry to treat suicidal depression and PTSD.

Advertisement

The company is negotiating with strategic investors and commercial lenders to provide additional capital for the expansion of HOPE clinics.

NRX Pharmaceuticals faces challenges related to capital formation, clinical trial enrollment, and corporate development, and acknowledges substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern without additional financing.

Advertisement

The company is in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements after addressing previous notifications of non-compliance related to market value and minimum bid price requirements.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.