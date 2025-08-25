These 8 states produce the most nuclear power Nuclear power generates about one-fifth of America’s electricity. These eight states lead the way in keeping reactors running and lights on across the country

Nuclear power has long been a cornerstone of the U.S. electricity system, offering a steady, large-scale source of energy that doesn’t rely on fossil fuels.

In 2023, fossil fuels still made up 60.0% of total U.S. electricity generation, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), but nuclear remains the single largest source of carbon-free power in the country. Its ability to provide consistent “baseload” energy — running around the clock, regardless of weather — sets it apart from many renewables.

The history of nuclear energy in the United States stretches back to the mid-20th century, when the first commercial reactors came online. Over the decades, nuclear power has grown to supply about a fifth of U.S. electricity, helping reduce dependence on coal and natural gas. At the same time, the industry has faced challenges, like high construction costs, public concern over radioactive waste, and high-profile accidents.

No matter, nuclear plants continue to operate in dozens of states, often serving as the backbone of regional power grids. The industry is also in the midst of a renaissance, as the construction of AI data centers is creating more need for energy. Companies like Meta, Google and Amazon are investing in nuclear to power their efforts, and states are showing renewed interest in building new reactors.

Today, a relatively small group of states dominates nuclear production, operating the majority of America’s reactors. Using data from Statista and the EIA, we've compiled a list of the eight states that produce the most nuclear energy in 2024.