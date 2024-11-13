5 nuclear energy startups that Google, Amazon, Bill Gates, and Sam Altman are into

The race to develop artificial intelligence has spurred an emerging race for nuclear power to meet the technology’s intense energy demands.

In October, Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL) both announced deals to support nuclear energy projects with companies developing small modular reactors (SMR). These “advanced” nuclear reactors have “a smaller physical footprint, allowing them to be built closer to the grid,” Amazon said. And compared to traditional reactors, SMRs are expected be come online faster due to less construction time. Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT) and Constellation Energy (CEG) — the owner of most of the U.S.’s power plants — announced a 20-year power purchase agreement in September that would restart the Unit 1 reactor on Three Mile Island.

But tech’s interest in nuclear power isn’t new, with OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates having been investors for years.

Here are five nuclear energy startups that Altman, Gates, and Big Tech are into.