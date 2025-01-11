Nvidia's AI agents, the best of CES, and TikTok's day in court: Tech news roundup

As the artificial intelligence race heats up, so does the global competition for computing power — something the boom would be impossible without.
Supercomputing, which is a type of high-performance computing, involves multiple central processing units, or CPUs, grouped into compute nodes that communicate to solve problems. This technology has been used to discover new materials for battery and chip development, in disease research, and increasingly to run AI workloads.
Welcome to CES 2025, where tech companies are showing off their latest innovations — some more practical than others. From $60,000 transparent TVs to RGB-lit RAM sticks, this year’s show is all about pushing boundaries (and price tags). Let’s take a look at some of the most eye-catching announcements and one fashion moment.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) has a message for the tech world: AI isn’t just for Silicon Valley.
In the first-ever Consumer Electronics Show keynote held at Las Vegas’ immersive Sphere venue, Delta CEO Ed Bastian unveiled how artificial intelligence will reshape the century-old airline. The showcase moment? A new AI assistant called Delta Concierge. Launching this year, the tool is designed to handle everything from rebooking delayed flights to suggesting the fastest route to your gate.
The nation’s highest court is preparing to hear the case against banning one of the most popular social media platforms in the U.S.
In April, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill requiring China’s ByteDance to find a U.S. buyer for its video-sharing app, TikTok. ByteDance, which has expressed its unwillingness to sell TikTok, was given until January 19 to find a buyer or face a ban. That would make TikTok unavailable for download in the U.S. from the App Store (AAPL) and the Google Play Store (GOOGL) and restrict U.S. internet service providers from allowing access to the platform.
Over a year after he was briefly fired as OpenAI chief executive, Sam Altman said he felt “really f—ed” by the former board members who made the decision.
A consortium of business leaders in the U.S. made an official bid to buy TikTok ahead of a looming federal ban on the popular Chinese-owned video app.
President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell it this month
The Biden administration’s anticipated chip restrictions are being criticized by chip leader Nvidia (NVDA).
President Joe Biden’s last round of chip export controls would curb the sale of artificial intelligence chips from U.S. firms such as Nvidia to specific countries and companies, Bloomberg reported. The rules, which are expected days before Biden leaves office, aim to support AI development among U.S. allies and promote U.S. standards globally, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.