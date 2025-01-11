How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Nvidia's AI agents, the best of CES, and TikTok's day in court: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Nvidia's AI agents, the best of CES, and TikTok's day in court: Tech news roundup

Plus, the top 10 countries in the world by computing power

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s AI agents, the best of CES, and TikTok&#39;s day in court: Tech news roundup
Photo: The Yomiuri Shimbun (AP), Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images), Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images), Stefano Guidi (Getty Images), Abdullah Guclu/Anadolu (Getty Images), Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images), Image: Nvidia
2 / 12

The top 10 countries in the world by computing power

The top 10 countries in the world by computing power

Rows of servers of the Fugaku supercomputer
The Fugaku supercomputer in Kobe, Japan on March 9, 2021.
Photo: The Yomiuri Shimbun (AP)

As the artificial intelligence race heats up, so does the global competition for computing power — something the boom would be impossible without.

Supercomputing, which is a type of high-performance computing, involves multiple central processing units, or CPUs, grouped into compute nodes that communicate to solve problems. This technology has been used to discover new materials for battery and chip development, in disease research, and increasingly to run AI workloads.

3 / 12

Nvidia goes all in on AI agents and humanoid robots at CES

Nvidia goes all in on AI agents and humanoid robots at CES

a digital graphic showing two shapes floating above a cloud, above that are three windows, one with a chatbot, one with a digital version of Jensen Huang, and one of code
Nvidia announced its new AI Blueprints for developers to build and deploy custom AI agents.
Image: Nvidia

As the AI world races toward next-generation breakthroughs, Nvidia (NVDA) fortified its position with a flood of new chips, software and services designed to keep the industry plugged into its expanding tech ecosystem.

4 / 12

A vacuum with legs, an AI gaming buddy, and a transparent TV: The coolest gadgets at CES 2025

A vacuum with legs, an AI gaming buddy, and a transparent TV: The coolest gadgets at CES 2025

jensen huang wearing a black leather jacket while speaking and holding a chip in front of a display with neon blue lines and colorful lights
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds a Drive Thor processor during his keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images)

Welcome to CES 2025, where tech companies are showing off their latest innovations — some more practical than others. From $60,000 transparent TVs to RGB-lit RAM sticks, this year’s show is all about pushing boundaries (and price tags). Let’s take a look at some of the most eye-catching announcements and one fashion moment.

5 / 12

Delta wants AI to fix your terrible airport experience

Delta wants AI to fix your terrible airport experience

Delta CEO Ed Bastian unveiled the airline’s AI strategy at CES 2025, including plans for an AI concierge and electric air taxis.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian unveiled the airline’s AI strategy at CES 2025, including plans for an AI concierge and electric air taxis.
Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has a message for the tech world: AI isn’t just for Silicon Valley.

In the first-ever Consumer Electronics Show keynote held at Las Vegas’ immersive Sphere venue, Delta CEO Ed Bastian unveiled how artificial intelligence will reshape the century-old airline. The showcase moment? A new AI assistant called Delta Concierge. Launching this year, the tool is designed to handle everything from rebooking delayed flights to suggesting the fastest route to your gate.

6 / 12

TikTok’s Supreme Court date has arrived. Here’s what to know as it fights a U.S. ban

TikTok’s Supreme Court date has arrived. Here’s what to know as it fights a U.S. ban

What to know about the fight to ban TikTok
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What to know about the fight to ban TikTok

The nation’s highest court is preparing to hear the case against banning one of the most popular social media platforms in the U.S.

In April, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill requiring China’s ByteDance to find a U.S. buyer for its video-sharing app, TikTok. ByteDance, which has expressed its unwillingness to sell TikTok, was given until January 19 to find a buyer or face a ban. That would make TikTok unavailable for download in the U.S. from the App Store (AAPL) and the Google Play Store (GOOGL) and restrict U.S. internet service providers from allowing access to the platform.

7 / 12

Sam Altman on the OpenAI board members who ‘f—ed me’

Sam Altman on the OpenAI board members who ‘f—ed me’

Sam Altman wearing a forest green long-sleeved shirt and a lanyard, speaking with his hands up into a face mic
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Italian Tech Week 2024 on September 25, 2024 in Turin, Italy.
Photo: Stefano Guidi (Getty Images)

Over a year after he was briefly fired as OpenAI chief executive, Sam Altman said he felt “really f—ed” by the former board members who made the decision.

8 / 12

Apple says Siri isn’t eavesdropping and selling your data

Apple says Siri isn’t eavesdropping and selling your data

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s AI agents, the best of CES, and TikTok&#39;s day in court: Tech news roundup
Photo: Abdullah Guclu/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) said Siri user data is not being sold for marketing purposes after settling a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the voice assistant of eavesdropping on iPhone and other Apple device users.

9 / 12

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary may soon own TikTok

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary may soon own TikTok

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s AI agents, the best of CES, and TikTok&#39;s day in court: Tech news roundup
Photo: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

A consortium of business leaders in the U.S. made an official bid to buy TikTok ahead of a looming federal ban on the popular Chinese-owned video app.

10 / 12

President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell it this month

11 / 12

Nvidia says Biden’s new chip restrictions will ‘harm’ the economy and set the U.S. back

Nvidia says Biden’s new chip restrictions will ‘harm’ the economy and set the U.S. back

Jensen Huang speaking with his hands up wearing a black t shirt and shiny black crocodile leather jacket in front of a black backdrop with the letters AI in neon green
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images)

The Biden administration’s anticipated chip restrictions are being criticized by chip leader Nvidia (NVDA).

President Joe Biden’s last round of chip export controls would curb the sale of artificial intelligence chips from U.S. firms such as Nvidia to specific countries and companies, Bloomberg reported. The rules, which are expected days before Biden leaves office, aim to support AI development among U.S. allies and promote U.S. standards globally, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

12 / 12