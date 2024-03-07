Tech & Innovation

Nvidia insiders are cashing in on the blockbuster stock rally — and making millions

One Nvidia board member made $170 million selling 200,000 shares

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia directors joined a growing list of Big Tech insiders cashing in on the so-called “Magnificent 7” stock rally.

Suggested Reading

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get
Apple is turning its AirPods into the Babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hasbro bets big on ‘kidults.’ But Trump tariffs could raise prices for Marvel legends and G.I. Joe dolls
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Nvidia director Tench Coxe sold 200,000 shares Tuesday and made $170 million, filings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show. Coxe has been on the AI chipmaker’s board since 1993. He acquired shares for just $0.82 in 1997 before the company went public two years later.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia bashes Biden, Meta layoffs, and the quantum stocks rollercoaster: Tech news roundup
Nvidia and other AI stocks are getting dragged down by Microsoft and Meta

Related Content

Nvidia bashes Biden, Meta layoffs, and the quantum stocks rollercoaster: Tech news roundup
Nvidia and other AI stocks are getting dragged down by Microsoft and Meta

Billionaire venture capitalist and Nvidia board member Mark Stevens sold 12,000 shares valued at about $10.2 million.

Advertisement

Some analysts anticipate that Nvidia stock will continue its monumental rise to a price of $1,000 or more — another opportunity for the already-rich to get richer.

Advertisement

Tech tycoons Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos are also selling shares in their companies this year.

Nvidia shares are up more than 90% since the beginning of 2024 as investors remain more than optimistic about the company’s AI chips, which are used by the biggest of Big Tech (especially Microsoft and Meta) for their AI efforts. While some analysts worry Nvidia is in a bubble that will eventually burst, others believe its rally will only continue.