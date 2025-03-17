The women scientists Nvidia has named its chips after

All eyes will be on Nvidia’s (NVDA) annual GPU Technology Conference next week where it will unveil its next-generation artificial intelligence chip platform, Vera Rubin.

The highly-anticipated AI chip platform follows Nvidia’s practice of naming its GPU architectures after (mostly) women scientists.

Nvidia’s latest AI platform, Blackwell, was named after David Blackwell — the first Black American to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1965.

Here are the women scientists Nvidia has named its AI chips after.