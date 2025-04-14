Emerging Technologies

Nvidia says it will build AI supercomputers in America for the first time ever

The AI chip maker announced $500 billion in manufacturing commitments over the next four years

By
Kevin Ryan
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Nvidia (NVDA-0.14%) will begin manufacturing AI supercomputers in the U.S. for the first time, the company announced Monday.

The chip manufacturer wrote in a blog post that it has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space in Arizona and Texas. At the Texas factories, located in Houston and Dallas, Nvidia will build and test AI supercomputers. The chipmaker expects mass production to ramp up there over the next 12 to 15 months.

The Arizona plant, located in Phoenix, will be reserved for manufacturing Blackwell chips. Production there has already begun.

Nvidia said it plans to invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure over the next four years through its various manufacturing partnerships.

“Nvidia AI supercomputers are the engines of a new type of data center created for the sole purpose of processing artificial intelligence — AI factories that are the infrastructure powering a new AI industry,” the company wrote. It added that it expects its manufacturing of AI chips and supercomputers to “create hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security” over the next few decades.

“The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in the announcement. “Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain, and boosts our resiliency.”

Nvidia previously has touted its AI supercomputers as being capable of allowing anyone to prototype and develop AI models from their personal computers. The company announced the DGX personal AI supercomputers earlier this year.

Nvidia stock fell about half a percent following the announcement about its U.S. manufacturing Monday morning. It’s down about 20% on the year in the face of the market uncertainty created by President Donald Trump’s tariffs.