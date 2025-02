Semiconductor leader Nvidia announced this week that Japan’s SoftBank Group (SFTBY) will be the first to receive its highly anticipated Blackwell AI chips. SoftBank plans to use Blackwell to build Japan’s largest AI supercomputer.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has reportedly ordered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) to stop sending advanced AI chips to customers in China.

Read about these stories and more in this week’s AI news roundup.