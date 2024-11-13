A.I.

Nvidia's hot new AI chip has its first customer

The chipmaker said SoftBank Group will be the first customer to use its Blackwell chips

By
Britney Nguyen
Jensen Huang and Masayoshi Son sitting in grey chairs on a stage with water bottles on a grey table with water bottles
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (L) and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at Nvidia’s AI Summit Japan on November 13, 2024.
Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP (Getty Images)
NVDA+1.46%

Nvidia’s (NVDA+1.46%) new artificial intelligence chip has its first customer, which plans to build the most powerful AI supercomputer in Japan.

Suggested Reading

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk is facing its worst week this year — after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad
Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app, because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The chipmaker is collaborating with Japan’s SoftBank Group to build an AI supercomputer, which will use chips from Nvidia’s new Blackwell platform, the companies announced on Wednesday at Nvidia’s AI Summit Japan. SoftBank will be the first to receive Nvidia’s DGX B200 systems to build the Nvidia DGX SuperPOD supercomputer. The supercomputer will feature Nvidia software and networking and will be used for SoftBank’s generative AI development.

Related Content

Nvidia stock hits an all-time high in anticipation of stellar earnings
Nvidia second-quarter revenue delivers on AI demand

“With your support, we are creating the largest AI data center here in Japan,” SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son said. “We should provide this platform to many of those researchers, the students, the startups, ... so that they have a better access [to] much more compute.”

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said the supercomputer is only part of the collaboration between the chipmaker and the investment management company.

SoftBank is also planning to build another supercomputer with Nvidia “to run extremely compute-intensive workloads.” The next supercomputer is based on Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell platform.

“Japan has a long history of pioneering technological innovations with global impact,” Huang said, adding that with SoftBank’s investment in Nvidia’s technology, “Japan is leaping into the AI industrial revolution to become a global leader, driving a new era of growth across the telecommunications, transportation, robotics and healthcare industries in ways that will greatly benefit humankind in the age of AI.”

Nvidia’s shares were up around 0.2% after the market opened on Wednesday morning, while SoftBank’s Japan-listed shares were down almost 2.9%.