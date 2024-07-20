Nvidia and chip stocks tank, the Trump Trade, Wall Street's J.D. Vance problem: Markets news roundup

Shares of several global chipmakers, including Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), fell Wednesday as investors responded to potential new Biden administration export controls and comments on Taiwan by former President Donald Trump.
Tech and AI stocks declined on Wednesday, causing the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to drop sharply as investors reacted to potential new export controls under the Biden administration and comments on Taiwan by former President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed almost 750 points higher the day before, was flat on Wednesday.
Rick Pitcairn, Chief Global Strategist at Pitcairn Financial Group, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.
5 / 11
The Dow soars 750 points to a record close because investors think interest rate cuts are coming soon
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day 750 points up on Tuesday, reaching a new record high, as investors are now certain that the Federal Reserve will cut a key interest rate by September.
After a week of pressure, the crypto market has rebounded. One possible reason for the surge is the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, which is seen as increasing the chances of the Republican nominee winning the presidential election. The crypto community is excited because they believe that if crypto-friendly leader Trump wins, it will be beneficial for cryptocurrencies.
7 / 11
The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday seemingly has propelled Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
The assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend has boosted the prices of crypto stocks and cryptocurrencies — and some experts say that’s because investors are betting on Trump.
The Australian scientist who has long claimed to be the creator of Bitcoin, has now been referred to British prosecutors for allegedly committing perjury
Rick Pitcairn of Pitcairn Financial Group breaks down how investors should react to Donald Trump’s selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate