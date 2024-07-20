How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Money & Markets

Nvidia and chip stocks tank, the Trump Trade, Wall Street's J.D. Vance problem: Markets news roundup

Plus, Bitcoin and other cryptos surged after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Image for article titled Nvidia and chip stocks tank, the Trump Trade, Wall Street&#39;s J.D. Vance problem: Markets news roundup
Photo: Wong Yu Liang (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Alan Schein Photography (Getty Images), gorodenkoff (Getty Images), REBECCA DROKE (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Illustration: We Are (Getty Images)
Nvidia and other chip stocks are falling on trade tensions and Trump’s Taiwan tough talk

Photo: Wong Yu Liang (Getty Images)

Shares of several global chipmakers, including Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), fell Wednesday as investors responded to potential new Biden administration export controls and comments on Taiwan by former President Donald Trump.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq tank as investors dump AI and tech stocks

Image for article titled Nvidia and chip stocks tank, the Trump Trade, Wall Street&#39;s J.D. Vance problem: Markets news roundup
Photo: Alan Schein Photography (Getty Images)

Tech and AI stocks declined on Wednesday, causing the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to drop sharply as investors reacted to potential new export controls under the Biden administration and comments on Taiwan by former President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed almost 750 points higher the day before, was flat on Wednesday.

J.D. Vance as Donald Trump’s VP pick is a problem for Wall Street, strategist says

Wall Street's problem with J.D. Vance, according to a strategist
Rick Pitcairn, Chief Global Strategist at Pitcairn Financial Group, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

The Dow soars 750 points to a record close because investors think interest rate cuts are coming soon

Image for article titled Nvidia and chip stocks tank, the Trump Trade, Wall Street&#39;s J.D. Vance problem: Markets news roundup
Photo: gorodenkoff (Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day 750 points up on Tuesday, reaching a new record high, as investors are now certain that the Federal Reserve will cut a key interest rate by September.

TrumpCoin, Shiba Inu, XRP, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Image for article titled Nvidia and chip stocks tank, the Trump Trade, Wall Street&#39;s J.D. Vance problem: Markets news roundup
Illustration: We Are (Getty Images)

After a week of pressure, the crypto market has rebounded. One possible reason for the surge is the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, which is seen as increasing the chances of the Republican nominee winning the presidential election. The crypto community is excited because they believe that if crypto-friendly leader Trump wins, it will be beneficial for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and other cryptos are surging after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Here’s why

Image for article titled Nvidia and chip stocks tank, the Trump Trade, Wall Street&#39;s J.D. Vance problem: Markets news roundup
Photo: REBECCA DROKE (Getty Images)

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday seemingly has propelled Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Crypto stocks are rising. That’s because of Donald Trump, experts say

Image for article titled Nvidia and chip stocks tank, the Trump Trade, Wall Street&#39;s J.D. Vance problem: Markets news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend has boosted the prices of crypto stocks and cryptocurrencies — and some experts say that’s because investors are betting on Trump.

Bitcoin was not created by Craig Wright, U.K. court says

Bitcoin was not created by Craig Wright, U.K. court says
The Australian scientist who has long claimed to be the creator of Bitcoin, has now been referred to British prosecutors for allegedly committing perjury

Wall Street’s problem with J.D. Vance, according to a strategist

Wall Street's problem with J.D. Vance, according to a strategist
Rick Pitcairn of Pitcairn Financial Group breaks down how investors should react to Donald Trump’s selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate

