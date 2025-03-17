Nvidia's next big moment is coming. Here's what analysts are saying

Nvidia (NVDA-1.29% ) will unveil more about its next artificial intelligence chips at its annual GPU Technology Conference this week, which some analysts think will be a “catalyst” for the company.

After the chipmaker delivered another record quarter in February, Jefferies (JEF+1.17% ) analysts said the developers conference, known as the GTC, will be “another positive catalyst to help solidify the performance advantages of Blackwell and lay a framework for continued AI spending, particularly on the inference side.”

The company raised outlook for the fiscal first quarter on strong demand for its Blackwell AI platform, which it unveiled at last year’s GTC. Nvidia’s guidance confirmed that Big Tech’s big spending on AI will continue despite investor worries prompted by Chinese AI firm DeepSeek earlier this year, analysts said post-earnings.

On Nvidia’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call, chief executive Jensen Huang said he will share more about the company’s next AI chip, Blackwell Ultra, its next-generation AI platform, Vera Rubin, and its plans for following products at the conference. Huang announced Blackwell Ultra and the Rubin platform during an appearance at COMPUTEX in Taiwan in June. He also said he will have “some really exciting things to share” about enterprise and agentic AI, reasoning models, and robotics.

Here’s what analysts are saying ahead of the GTC.

More excitement and momentum

Despite some investors being left unimpressed by Nvidia’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings beat, John Belton, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, said in post-earnings comments shared with Quartz that the company will “get the market excited about everything in the product pipeline,” at the GTC.

Sean Sun, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, shared similar post-earnings sentiments, saying Nvidia’s “real story is its rapid cadence of innovation,” and that he expects “further product announcements [at the GTC] to build on today’s momentum.”

Blackwell Ultra and other product updates

Last week, analysts at Bank of America (BAC+0.37% ) said in a note that they “expect Nvidia to present attractive albeit well-expected updates on Blackwell Ultra.” The analysts added that they anticipate Nvidia will focus on inferencing for reasoning models, which major firms such as OpenAI and Google are racing to develop.

Bank of America analysts added that they are looking forward to hearing more about Nvidia’s next-generation networking technology and its long-term opportunities in autonomous cars, physical AI such as robotics, and quantum computing.

Analysts at Jefferies said in a note on Monday that they expect “the noise around CPO [co-packaged optics] to resurface over next few weeks” going into the GTC and the optical conference. Nvidia will likely discuss how the optical technology will be used in AI data centers.

“We’ll have our eyes on NVDA with expectations for CPO options on their new IB-based Quantum switch and Ethernet-based Spectrum switch,” Jefferies said in a note. “We view these more as proof of concept and expect limited volumes, but NVDA should use the platform and fervor to emphasize the benefit of their systems-based approach.”

Nvidia’s shares were down by less than 1% during Monday morning trading.