Nvidia and AMD announced new next-generation AI chips

Nvidia unveiled its highly-anticipated artificial intelligence chip platform, Blackwell, in March, and already has its successors lined up.

Chief executive Jensen Huang announced the Blackwell Ultra chip for 2025, and a next-generation AI chip platform called Rubin coming in 2026. The Rubin platform will include new graphics processing units, or GPUs, a new central processing unit (CPU) called Vera, and advanced networking chips, Huang said Sunday.

“Today, we’re at the cusp of a major shift in computing,” Huang said ahead of COMPUTEX, an annual tech trade show in Taiwan. “The intersection of AI and accelerated computing is set to redefine the future.”

Huang added that Nvidia plans to announce new chips on a “one-year rhythm,” which he also said during the company’s first quarter earnings call in May.

Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices chief executive Lisa Su announced its next-generation MI325X AI accelerator, which will be available in the fourth quarter. Su also unveiled AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 series which will be used for AI laptops. Like Nvidia, Su said AMD has “now expanded our roadmap so it’s now on an annual cadence, that means a new product family every year.” AMD plans to unveil its next-generation MI350 platform in 2025, and the MI400 the following year.

“AI is our number one priority and we’re at the beginning of an incredibly exciting time for the industry as AI transforms virtually every business, improves our quality of life, and reshapes every part of the computing market,” Su said at COMPUTEX.

Nvidia’s shares were up around 3.1% Monday morning, while AMD’s stock price was down around 0.6%.