Nvidia stock keeps hitting record highs before a big stock split. Here’s what to know

In This Story NVDA -5.52%

Nvidia’s share price soared to a record high of $1158.58 on Tuesday morning ahead of its stock split that will begin on Friday.



Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

The chipmaker’s in-demand Hopper chips, which power some of the world’s most advanced generative artificial intelligence models, have propelled the company to record quarterly results and a $2 trillion valuation.

Advertisement

The company’s share price has surged by 132% so far this year, and by 193% in the past year. In the past five years, the stock has seen an astronomical rise of 3,174%.

Advertisement

Nvidia’s coming stock split

Nvidia’s 10-for-1 stock split is expected to boost demand for the shares further. In a stock split, the company increases the number of shares, reducing the share price, but the total dollar value of all shares outstanding remains the same and doesn’t affect the company’s valuation.

Advertisement

Nvidia’s 10-for-1 split means that, for each Nvidia share that an investor owns, they will receive an extra nine after the split is completed. Thus, Nvidia’s stockholders will receive a higher number of shares at lower prices.

To receive the additional shares, an investor must be a shareholder of Nvidia on the record date, Thursday, June 6. Nvidia will issue the new shares at the end of the next trading day. The stock will then begin trading at the adjusted price after the split on Monday, June 10.

Advertisement

Using today’s share price of $1,158 as an example, on June 10 the price should be approximately $115 per share.

Nvidia’s strong earnings and new AI chips

Nvidia beat Wall Street’s expectations for its first-quarter earnings results, reporting revenue of $26 billion for fiscal year 2025 — up 262% from a year ago. The boost was driven by high demand for its Hopper GPUs, or graphics processing units, which are used in training and inferencing leading large language models (LLMs), Nvidia said.

Advertisement

The chipmaker announced its next-generation Blackwell AI chip platform in March, and demand for both Hopper and Blackwell chips are exceeding supply, Huang said during the earnings call. He added that the company sees continued demand for Hopper despite fears of a pause as customers wait for Blackwell, which it expects to ship later this year.

Meanwhile, Nvidia already has Blackwell’s successors lined up, with Huang saying the company is “on a one-year rhythm” for releasing new chips.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Huang announced the Blackwell Ultra chip set for 2025, and the next-generation AI chip platform, Rubin, which is coming in 2026. The Rubin platform will include new graphics processing units, or GPUs, a new central processing unit (CPU) called Vera, and advanced networking chips, Huang said.