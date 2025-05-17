Nvidia gets an AI boost, Meta hits a AI roadblock, and Apple's brutal year: Tech news roundup

The next front in the AI arms race isn’t Beijing. It’s in Riyadh, at least according to Wedbush.
A new memo from the firm, released early Wednesday, portrayed this week’s U.S.-Saudi forum as a major bullish shift in global tech power dynamics. President Donald Trump arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday to a lavish reception, escorted by six Royal Saudi F-15 fighter jets. On the ground, he was joined by a who’s who of U.S. tech, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Ruth Porat.
Welcome to the ChatGPT generation.
Gen Z isn’t just using ChatGPT to finish homework or settle trivia debates — they’re using it to make actual life decisions. From managing relationships to planning career moves, many young users are apparently turning to the AI chatbot as a kind of digital confidant.
Elon Musk announced Tuesday that Saudi Arabia has approved the use of Starlink, thanking the kingdom for allowing him to operate his satellite internet company in the country.
CoreWeave stock tumbled Wednesday following its first earnings report since going public, as the data center company’s growing capital expenditure raised concerns among investors.
Google (GOOGL) is making a rare change to its search page — and it’s doing so to make room for AI.
The search giant is testing a feature that places an “AI Mode” button directly underneath the search bar. It replaces the “I’m feeling lucky” button, which takes users directly to the top search result instead of showing a list of options.
Apple is having a terrible 2025. The company that dominated tech for over a decade is suddenly battling challenges on three critical fronts: a damaging legal defeat that could upend its App Store business model, mounting tariff costs eating into profits, and significant delays in its AI strategy that have competitors pulling ahead.
President Donald Trump said he spoke to Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook on Monday, just after he announced a 90-day pause on new tariffs between the U.S. and China and sharp rollbacks on existing duties. - Ben Kesslen Read More