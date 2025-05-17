Nvidia gets an AI boost, Meta hits a AI roadblock, and Apple's brutal year: Tech news roundup

The next front in the AI arms race isn’t Beijing. It’s in Riyadh, at least according to Wedbush.

A new memo from the firm, released early Wednesday, portrayed this week’s U.S.-Saudi forum as a major bullish shift in global tech power dynamics. President Donald Trump arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday to a lavish reception, escorted by six Royal Saudi F-15 fighter jets. On the ground, he was joined by a who’s who of U.S. tech, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Ruth Porat.

