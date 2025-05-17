How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Nvidia gets an AI boost, Meta hits a AI roadblock, and Apple's brutal year: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Plus, Sam Altman says Gen Z doesn't make life decisions without ChatGPT

Plus, Sam Altman says Gen Z doesn't make life decisions without ChatGPT

It looks like Meta just hit a big AI roadblock

It looks like Meta just hit a big AI roadblock

Meta (META) reportedly has delayed the release of its latest artificial intelligence model, known internally as “Behemoth,” raising concerns among employees about the effectiveness and direction of the company’s massive AI investments.

A Saudi AI opportunity worth $1 trillion wins over Wall Street — and boosts Nvidia stock

A Saudi AI opportunity worth $1 trillion wins over Wall Street — and boosts Nvidia stock

The next front in the AI arms race isn’t Beijing. It’s in Riyadh, at least according to Wedbush.

A new memo from the firm, released early Wednesday, portrayed this week’s U.S.-Saudi forum as a major bullish shift in global tech power dynamics. President Donald Trump arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday to a lavish reception, escorted by six Royal Saudi F-15 fighter jets. On the ground, he was joined by a who’s who of U.S. tech, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Ruth Porat.

Sam Altman's Gen Z brag: 'They don't really make life decisions without asking ChatGPT'

Sam Altman’s Gen Z brag: ‘They don’t really make life decisions without asking ChatGPT’

Welcome to the ChatGPT generation.

Gen Z isn’t just using ChatGPT to finish homework or settle trivia debates — they’re using it to make actual life decisions. From managing relationships to planning career moves, many young users are apparently turning to the AI chatbot as a kind of digital confidant.

Elon Musk just got a win for Starlink in Saudi Arabia

Elon Musk just got a win for Starlink in Saudi Arabia

Elon Musk announced Tuesday that Saudi Arabia has approved the use of Starlink, thanking the kingdom for allowing him to operate his satellite internet company in the country.

Nvidia-backed CoreWeave's big AI spending spooks investors — and the stock tanks 13%

Nvidia-backed CoreWeave’s big AI spending spooks investors — and the stock tanks 13%

CoreWeave stock tumbled Wednesday following its first earnings report since going public, as the data center company’s growing capital expenditure raised concerns among investors.

Google sticks an AI button on its search bar as it fights off ChatGPT

Google sticks an AI button on its search bar as it fights off ChatGPT

Google (GOOGL) is making a rare change to its search page — and it’s doing so to make room for AI.

The search giant is testing a feature that places an “AI Mode” button directly underneath the search bar. It replaces the “I’m feeling lucky” button, which takes users directly to the top search result instead of showing a list of options.

Trump wants Apple to stop building iPhones in India — just as production ramps up

Trump wants Apple to stop building iPhones in India — just as production ramps up

President Donald Trump is pressuring Apple (AAPL) to pull back from India and move production to the U.S., telling CEO Tim Cook he doesn’t want iPhones “built in India.”

Apple's brutal year keeps getting worse

Apple’s brutal year keeps getting worse

Apple is having a terrible 2025. The company that dominated tech for over a decade is suddenly battling challenges on three critical fronts: a damaging legal defeat that could upend its App Store business model, mounting tariff costs eating into profits, and significant delays in its AI strategy that have competitors pulling ahead.

Trump says he spoke to Apple CEO Tim Cook after announcing the tariffs pause

Trump says he spoke to Apple CEO Tim Cook after announcing the tariffs pause

President Donald Trump said he spoke to Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook on Monday, just after he announced a 90-day pause on new tariffs between the U.S. and China and sharp rollbacks on existing duties.

Apple might be loading up some iPhone price hikes

Apple might be loading up some iPhone price hikes

Tariffs or no tariffs, Apple (AAPL) wants to raise the prices of iPhones — and plans to do everything possible not to blame President Donald Trump for the hike.

