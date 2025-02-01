Nvidia does damage control, Microsoft slips, and DeepSeek's big week: Tech news roundup

A Chinese artificial intelligence startup is rattling Silicon Valley and Wall Street after it demonstrated AI models on par with OpenAI’s — for a fraction of the cost and energy.
Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek said it would temporarily limit signups after being the victim of “large-scale malicious attacks” on its servers.
After traders sold off global technology stocks en masse Monday on news of a Chinese artificial intelligence competitor, some aren’t too concerned with DeepSeek’s seemingly meteoric rise.
Big Tech’s multi-billion dollar spending on artificial intelligence will be under investor scrutiny this week — even more so after China’s DeepSeek sent shockwaves through Wall Street and Silicon Valley with a cheap yet competitive AI model.
The White House is looking into national security concerns over Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek after its developer prompted a global tech sell-off.
