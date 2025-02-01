What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Nvidia does damage control, Microsoft slips, and DeepSeek's big week: Tech news roundup

Nvidia does damage control, Microsoft slips, and DeepSeek's big week: Tech news roundup

Plus, DeepSeek is the ‘Temu of AI,’ and Big Tech's DeepSeek problem

Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance (Getty Images)
Nvidia is doing damage control after DeepSeek’s AI advance routed the stock

Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance (Getty Images)
Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) addressed its tumbling stock on Monday by saying Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek will need more of its chips for new models.

3 / 11

A Chinese artificial intelligence startup is rattling Silicon Valley and Wall Street after it demonstrated AI models on par with OpenAI’s — for a fraction of the cost and energy.

4 / 11

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, is raising questions over the U.S.'s dominance in the field.
Image: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek said it would temporarily limit signups after being the victim of “large-scale malicious attacks” on its servers.

5 / 11

Photo: Greg Baker/AFP (Getty Images)

After traders sold off global technology stocks en masse Monday on news of a Chinese artificial intelligence competitor, some aren’t too concerned with DeepSeek’s seemingly meteoric rise.

6 / 11

DeepSeek logo displayed on a smartphone.
Illustration: Omer Taha Cetin/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Big Tech’s multi-billion dollar spending on artificial intelligence will be under investor scrutiny this week — even more so after China’s DeepSeek sent shockwaves through Wall Street and Silicon Valley with a cheap yet competitive AI model.

7 / 11

The DeepSeek app is displayed on an iPhone screen on January 27, 2025 in San Anselmo, California.
Illustration: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The White House is looking into national security concerns over Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek after its developer prompted a global tech sell-off.

8 / 11

The DeepSeek app is displayed on an iPhone screen on January 27, 2025 in San Anselmo, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI are investigating whether a group connected to the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek accessed OpenAI’s data without permission, according to a new report.

9 / 11

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at OpenAI DevDay on November 6, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell by around 5% during after-hours trading on Wednesday after it reported Azure cloud computing growth toward the bottom range of expectations.

10 / 11

The Chinese artificial intelligence company says its R1 model performs on par with OpenAI’s reasoning model for less cost and energy

