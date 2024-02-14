A.I.

Nvidia overtook Amazon and now it's coming for Google

The AI chipmaker could soon be the third-most valuable company

By
Michelle Cheng
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A sign is posted at Nvidia headquarters on February 05, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Shares of Nvidia stock hit record highs on Monday after analysts increased their outlook on company.
Nvidia, the company of the moment.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia has just overtaken Amazon for the first time in two decades as the fourth-most valuable US-listed company; now, it’s on track to surpass Alphabet as the company with the third-biggest market capitalization.

Suggested Reading

Eli Lilly wants to use its weight-loss drug windfall to target Alzheimer's, hearing loss, and ALS
Palantir stock tanks 13% over CEO's sell-off plans and Trump's cuts
Nvidia wants to teach you sign language with its new AI tool
Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Eli Lilly wants to use its weight-loss drug windfall to target Alzheimer's, hearing loss, and ALS
Palantir stock tanks 13% over CEO's sell-off plans and Trump's cuts
Nvidia wants to teach you sign language with its new AI tool
Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The companies’ current market caps, as of 9:55 am ET:

  • Alphabet: $1.82 trillion
  • Nvidia: $1.81 trillion
  • Amazon: $1.76 trillion

With Nvidia controlling more than 80% of the AI chip market share, and because generative AI is a red-hot industry, “overall demand far outstrips supply,” as Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh wrote.

Advertisement

Related Content

AI is powering Google to a $2 trillion market cap
Nvidia’s biggest customers are also the AI chip maker’s biggest threat

Related Content

AI is powering Google to a $2 trillion market cap
Nvidia’s biggest customers are also the AI chip maker’s biggest threat

The Santa Clara, California-based company makes the highly sought-after H100, the $30,000 chips dominating the generative AI market. And Nvidia’s customers like Google and Meta are paying billions for these chips to fuel AI systems that power their generative AI products.

Advertisement

Lead times for the H100 chips have declined, according to Rakesh. Even with multiple competitors releasing their own AI chips, including chipmakers like AMD and tech giants like Google and Microsoft, Nvidia still commands the market.

Advertisement

Nvidia reports earnings on Feb. 21 after the market close.