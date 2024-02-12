A.I.

Nvidia's market cap has surpassed Amazon's — thanks to the AI craze

The AI ambitions of Google, Meta, and more are all powered by the chipmaker

By
Michelle Cheng
A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023.
Nvidia keeps going up.
Photo: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

On Monday (Feb. 12), Nvidia — the AI chipmaker of choice for big tech and AI startups — sailed past Amazon in market value to become the fourth most valuable US-listed company. The AI chipmaker was valued at $1.82 trillion, compared to $1.81 trillion for Amazon, according to LSEG data and cited by Reuters. The last time Nvidia was more valuable than the retail giant was in 2002 when both companies were smaller relatively, both just being worth under $6 billion.

Investors are bullish on global equities, BofA survey shows
Elon Musk's DOGE sends a chill through housing market
Investors haven't been this bearish in years, but they're not acting like it, according to a strategist
Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here's why
The boost in Nvidia’s stock performance highlights how AI enthusiasm is pushing up stock prices. The company’s chips power the AI systems behind the world’s ChatGPTs and Geminis.

Nvidia overtook Amazon and now it's coming for Google
The AI stocks that could boom in 2025

Nvidia overtook Amazon and now it's coming for Google
The AI stocks that could boom in 2025
And tech companies are buying up a lot of Nvidia’s costly chips—to the tune of billions of dollars. In the three months ending Oct. 29, the company’s revenue more than tripled from the same period in 2022. The Santa Clara, California-based company will release its quarterly results on Feb. 21.

Nvidia’s shares are up 46% so far this year.