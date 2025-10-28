Snake isn't back, but Nokia is still having a moment. That's because Nvidia, the backbone of the AI boom, is pouring $1 billion into what's left of the former telecom giant.

Nokia is perhaps still best known for its old-school handhelds, classic ringtones, and preloaded games. However, the rise of smartphones and some M&A have altogether transformed Nokia into what it is today: a supplier of current-generation 5G tech for telecoms.

Along with the $1 billion stake, Nvidia says it'll work with Nokia on next-generation networking tech — 6G. News of the deal hit amid Nvidia's big tech show in Washington, sending Nokia stock soaring more than 23%.

In a press release, Nvidia said, "The partnership marks the beginning of the AI-native wireless era, providing the foundation to support AI-powered consumer experiences and enterprise services at the edge."

5G never quite lived up to the hype, and it's possible 6G won't, either. But the latter networking-tech standard has the AI boom on its side, and an imperative to support the data- and energy-intensive AI tools invading offices, homes, schools, and just about every other corner of the digitized Earth. Wherever 6G lands over the next decade, Nvidia's splashy push into the space will certainly help shore up more investment dollars and deals.