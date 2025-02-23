Nvidia, Salesforce, Hims & Hers, and more stocks to watch this week

After a brief and relatively quiet week for earnings, this week promises to bring a wave of significant reports, offering valuable insights into the future trajectory of key sectors such as AI, technology, and finance.

Let’s see what this week has in store for investors.

Wednesday will be super busy due to earnings

On Monday, Domino’s Pizza (DPZ-1.44% ) will report its earnings before the market opens. Later in the day, Zoom Communications (ZM-0.95% ), Hims & Hers Health (HIMS-24.45% ) (HIMS), and other major players will release their earnings after the closing bell.

On Tuesday, investors will watch Home Depot (HD-2.38% ) earnings in the morning, which will provide key insights into the home improvement sector. AMC Entertainment (AMC-1.72% ) will report earnings after the closing bell.

Earnings reports from Lowe’s (LOW-2.77% ) and TJX Companies (TJX-1.59% ) (TJX), the parent company of TJ Maxx, will shed light on the retail and home improvement industries on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday evening promises to be a highly anticipated event. Earnings reports from Nvidia (NVDA-3.69% ) (NVDA), the AI powerhouse, and Salesforce (CRM-2.98% ) (CRM), a leader in cloud-based software, will be released. Additionally, Paramount Global (PARA+0.48% ) (PARA) will release its earnings after the market closes, adding to the day’s busy slate.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD-2.04% ) (WBD) and Bath & Body Works (BBWI-4.88% ) (BBWI) will report their earnings in the morning. Later in the day, Dell (DELL-1.41% ) (DELL) and HP (HP-2.58% ) (HP) will follow suit with their post-market earnings announcements.

Finally, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B-0.40% ) (BRK.B) will release its earnings on Friday, closing out a week of significant corporate updates.

Key inflation indicator due this week

The February Consumer Confidence Report will be released on Tuesday, providing valuable insights into consumer sentiment and spending expectations. On Wednesday, the New Home Sales data will be published, offering an update on the housing market’s performance and potential trends.

Thursday will feature the release of the weekly initial jobless claims data. The week concludes on Friday with the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, a key measure of inflation tracking changes in consumer spending on goods and services.