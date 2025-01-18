Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon's view: Markets news roundup

The S&P 500 is close to erasing all the gains it notched since Donald Trump’s election victory.

As of market close on Monday, the S&P 500 was up just 0.92% since Nov. 5 — the day Trump clinched a second term in the White House and set off a stock market rally. S&P 500 futures were up 0.27% early Tuesday, pointing to a potential bounce back after sinking 0.77% so far in January.

