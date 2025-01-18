Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon's view: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon's view: Markets news roundup

Plus, the Trump stock market rally is fading, and stocks to buy in a wobbly market

Image for article titled Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon&#39;s view: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images), Nuthawut Somsuk (Getty Images), NurPhoto (Getty Images), Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images), MANDEL NGAN (Getty Images), Photo: SolStock (iStock by Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
XRP and Solana ETFs could draw $14 billion in capital, JPMorgan says

XRP and Solana ETFs could draw $14 billion in capital, JPMorgan says

Image for article titled Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon&#39;s view: Markets news roundup
Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) has forecasted the next wave of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—focusing on Solana and XRP—could experience substantial growth if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gives the green light.

Jamie Dimon says these are the 2 biggest risks to the economy

Jamie Dimon says these are the 2 biggest risks to the economy

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Although the U.S. economy has been resilient, with slowing inflation and a consistently strong labor market, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon still sees two “significant risks” to the economy.

Nvidia and other AI stocks are bleeding after Biden issued new AI rules

Nvidia and other AI stocks are bleeding after Biden issued new AI rules

Image for article titled Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon&#39;s view: Markets news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The stock market is in the red, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging more than 1% on Monday morning as new regulatory measures introduced by President Biden have severely impacted artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. These changes have raised concerns among investors, leading to a sharp sell-off in AI-related companies.

The 10 best cities in America for thrift shopping

The 10 best cities in America for thrift shopping

Image for article titled Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon&#39;s view: Markets news roundup
Photo: SolStock (iStock by Getty Images)

As the winter chill sets in, many people are turning to indoor activities to stay warm and keep their spirits up. One of the most fun ways to spend a wintery afternoon with friends is digging through thrift shops.  

What Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, and other business leaders say about Bitcoin

What Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, and other business leaders say about Bitcoin

Image for article titled Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon&#39;s view: Markets news roundup
Image: MANDEL NGAN (Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency is gaining mainstream acceptance with each passing day. The endorsement it received from President-elect Donald Trump during the 2024 election campaign has further cemented its legitimacy within the financial industry and among the public.

The Trump stock market rally is fading fast

The Trump stock market rally is fading fast

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 10.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 10.
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The S&P 500 is close to erasing all the gains it notched since Donald Trump’s election victory.

As of market close on Monday, the S&P 500 was up just 0.92% since Nov. 5 — the day Trump clinched a second term in the White House and set off a stock market rally. S&P 500 futures were up 0.27% early Tuesday, pointing to a potential bounce back after sinking 0.77% so far in January.

Read More

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase says inflation and geopolitical conflicts are the two biggest risks to the economy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase says inflation and geopolitical conflicts are the two biggest risks to the economy

Netflix, Walmart, and Mastercard are stocks to buy in a wobbly market, analyst says

Netflix, Walmart, and Mastercard are stocks to buy in a wobbly market, analyst says

Netflix, Walmart, and Mastercard are stocks to buy in a wobbly market, analyst says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Shelby McFaddin of Motley Fool Asset Management breaks down Netflix’s pivot to live sports, Walmart’s resilience, and Mastercard’s competitive advantage

