Nvidia and quantum computers, Bitcoin seesaws, and the Trump trade: Markets news roundup

What you major in can have a big impact on your earning potential.
Legacy Online School, a K-12 online school, combed through data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers to see which degrees yield the highest starting salaries for recent graduates.
Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers (IBKR), spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.
Watch the interview above and check out the transcript below. The transcript of this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
The Dow regained momentum by mid-morning on Monday as AI stocks surged. Electronic giant Foxconn (HNHPF) reported record-breaking revenue for its fourth quarter, and the artificial intelligence boom continues into 2025.
Nvidia (NVDA) chief executive Jensen Huang doesn’t think useful quantum computers will be here anytime soon — and stocks are not reacting well to it.
Quantum computing stocks such as IonQ (IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) fell by more than 40% Wednesday morning after Huang’s comments during Nvidia’s financial analyst day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Cryptocurrency has evolved into a store of value, somewhat like gold, and a medium of exchange, like the U.S. dollar. Its practical applications in everyday life have expanded as it becomes more mainstream. Among the various growing use cases, cryptocurrency has emerged as a method for bill payments.
Bitcoin has again slipped below the $100,000 mark, experiencing a decline of over 5% in the past 24 hours.
The leading cryptocurrency, which had been gaining momentum amid anticipation surrounding the inauguration of Donald Trump, has seen its value drop sharply from $102,000 to $95,000 in just two days. As a result, other major cryptocurrencies also sharply declined, with Ether, Cardano, Solana, and Dogecoin dropping by 7%, 13%, 7%, and 10%, respectively.
Bitcoin has surged above the $100,000 mark, trading at around $102,000—a gain of over 4% in a single day. This rally is driven by the “January effect” as investors return from the holidays and inject fresh capital into the market. Investors are also closely watching the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20 and the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
9 / 11
Steve Sosnick, chief strategist of Interactive Brokers, breaks down Donald Trump’s unpredictable rhetoric about U.S. trade partners Canada and Mexico
10 / 11
Nvidia’s dominance in AI will continue, but be cautious with quantum computing stocks, strategist says
Steve Sosnick, chief strategist of Interactive Brokers, breaks down Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s comments on quantum computing at CES 2025