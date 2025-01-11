How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Nvidia and quantum computers, Bitcoin seesaws, and the Trump trade: Markets news roundup

About
Money & Markets

Nvidia and quantum computers, Bitcoin seesaws, and the Trump trade: Markets news roundup

Plus, the 8 college majors with the highest starting salaries

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Nvidia and quantum computers, Bitcoin seesaws, and the Trump trade: Markets news roundup
Photo: Vieriu Adrian (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images), Johner Images (Getty Images), Bloomberg (Getty Images), Illustration: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images), Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

The 8 college majors with the highest starting salaries

The 8 college majors with the highest starting salaries

Image for article titled Nvidia and quantum computers, Bitcoin seesaws, and the Trump trade: Markets news roundup
Photo: Vieriu Adrian (Getty Images)

What you major in can have a big impact on your earning potential.

Legacy Online School, a K-12 online school, combed through data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers to see which degrees yield the highest starting salaries for recent graduates.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

After Nvidia CEO’s quantum computing forecast, strategist says ‘good luck’ to investors

After Nvidia CEO’s quantum computing forecast, strategist says ‘good luck’ to investors

Nvidia's dominance in AI will continue, but be cautious with quantum computing stocks, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers (IBKR), spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Advertisement

Watch the interview above and check out the transcript below. The transcript of this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

The Dow jumps 300 points as Nvidia and other AI stocks surge

The Dow jumps 300 points as Nvidia and other AI stocks surge

Image for article titled Nvidia and quantum computers, Bitcoin seesaws, and the Trump trade: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The Dow regained momentum by mid-morning on Monday as AI stocks surged. Electronic giant Foxconn (HNHPF) reported record-breaking revenue for its fourth quarter, and the artificial intelligence boom continues into 2025.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Nvidia’s CEO says ‘useful’ quantum computers are decades away — and the stocks tank

Nvidia’s CEO says ‘useful’ quantum computers are decades away — and the stocks tank

Jensen Huang wearing a shiny black leather coat holding up a chip in front of a backdrop with colorful lines and dots
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds a Drive Thor processor during his keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) chief executive Jensen Huang doesn’t think useful quantum computers will be here anytime soon — and stocks are not reacting well to it.

Advertisement

Quantum computing stocks such as IonQ (IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) fell by more than 40% Wednesday morning after Huang’s comments during Nvidia’s financial analyst day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

How to pay your bills with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency

How to pay your bills with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency

Image for article titled Nvidia and quantum computers, Bitcoin seesaws, and the Trump trade: Markets news roundup
Photo: Johner Images (Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency has evolved into a store of value, somewhat like gold, and a medium of exchange, like the U.S. dollar. Its practical applications in everyday life have expanded as it becomes more mainstream. Among the various growing use cases, cryptocurrency has emerged as a method for bill payments.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Bitcoin tumbles to less than $100,000 as a strong U.S. dollar hits crypto

Bitcoin tumbles to less than $100,000 as a strong U.S. dollar hits crypto

Image for article titled Nvidia and quantum computers, Bitcoin seesaws, and the Trump trade: Markets news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Bitcoin has again slipped below the $100,000 mark, experiencing a decline of over 5% in the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

The leading cryptocurrency, which had been gaining momentum amid anticipation surrounding the inauguration of Donald Trump, has seen its value drop sharply from $102,000 to $95,000 in just two days. As a result, other major cryptocurrencies also sharply declined, with Ether, Cardano, Solana, and Dogecoin dropping by 7%, 13%, 7%, and 10%, respectively.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Bitcoin surges above $100,000, eyeing Trump’s inauguration

Bitcoin surges above $100,000, eyeing Trump’s inauguration

Image for article titled Nvidia and quantum computers, Bitcoin seesaws, and the Trump trade: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Bitcoin has surged above the $100,000 mark, trading at around $102,000—a gain of over 4% in a single day. This rally is driven by the “January effect” as investors return from the holidays and inject fresh capital into the market. Investors are also closely watching the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20 and the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

How Donald Trump’s tariff rhetoric could reshape investment strategies, according to a strategist

How Donald Trump’s tariff rhetoric could reshape investment strategies, according to a strategist

How Donald Trump’s tariff rhetoric could reshape investment strategies, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Steve Sosnick, chief strategist of Interactive Brokers, breaks down Donald Trump’s unpredictable rhetoric about U.S. trade partners Canada and Mexico

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

Nvidia’s dominance in AI will continue, but be cautious with quantum computing stocks, strategist says

Nvidia’s dominance in AI will continue, but be cautious with quantum computing stocks, strategist says

Nvidia's dominance in AI will continue, but be cautious with quantum computing stocks, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Steve Sosnick, chief strategist of Interactive Brokers, breaks down Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s comments on quantum computing at CES 2025

Advertisement

11 / 11