Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Nvidia stock nosedives, Bitcoin bleeds, and the Trump bump is over: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Nvidia stock nosedives, Bitcoin bleeds, and the Trump bump is over: Markets news roundup

Plus, stagflation fears rise as a brutal jobs report follows new tariffs

Nvidia and Super Micro Computer stock plunge as a new probe over China raises concerns about tighter scrutiny

Nvidia and Super Micro Computer stock plunge as a new probe over China raises concerns about tighter scrutiny

Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny
Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny

Nvidia (NVDA), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Dell (DELL) shares plunged Monday after Singapore said it’s investigating whether servers shipped to Malaysia containing chips barred from China ended up in the mainland.

Bitcoin plummets $10,000 in a day as crypto leaders trash Trump’s plan

Bitcoin plummets $10,000 in a day as crypto leaders trash Trump’s plan

Bitcoin’s notoriously volatile again, shedding $10,000 in a single day as its price tumbled from $93,000 to $83,000. This is all because of President Donald Trump’s proposal to establish a strategic cryptocurrency reservea pivot from his earlier stance of exclusively stockpiling Bitcoin. 

Stagflation fears rise as a brutal jobs report follows new tariffs

Stagflation fears rise as a brutal jobs report follows new tariffs

The odds of the economy slowing while inflation stays fast — stagflation — may be increasing as a new survey showed that U.S. employers drastically curtailed their hiring last month to the slowest pace since July.

Trump wants a strategic cryptocurrency reserve. Crypto experts aren’t a fan. Here’s why

Trump wants a strategic cryptocurrency reserve. Crypto experts aren’t a fan. Here’s why

President Donald Trump has announced plans to create a strategic crypto reserve, shifting gears from his earlier promise to stockpile Bitcoin. Trump’s cryptocurrency reserve will consist of Bitcoin, often referred to as “digital gold” for its ability to hedge against inflation, along with Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

The stock market’s Trump bump is over

The stock market’s Trump bump is over

The S&P 500 took a sharp hit on Tuesday as newly implemented tariffs rattled investors’ confidence and continued a selloff that has now fully erased the market’s gains since the election of President Donald Trump in November.

Nvidia stock falls 6% into a correction as the Nasdaq bleeds

Nvidia stock falls 6% into a correction as the Nasdaq bleeds

Nvidia (NVDA) stock fell 5.7% on Thursday, bringing its decline this year to more than 17% amid concerns about declines in spending on AI, amid a general selloff in that took the tech-centered Nasdaq 100 down 2.8%. The wider Composite index fell 2.6%.

Trump wants a strategic crypto reserve. Here’s how that might work

Trump wants a strategic crypto reserve. Here’s how that might work

President Trump has unveiled a new proposal for a strategic crypto reserve, shifting his focus from a Bitcoin-only reserve to a more diversified approach. His plan involves a reserve comprising Bitcoin — often dubbed “digital gold” for its inflation-hedging properties — alongside Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Stagflation could hit the economy next. Here’s what it is and why it matters

Stagflation could hit the economy next. Here’s what it is and why it matters

Stagflation may be set for its first real return to the U.S. in about 50 years, as recent economic numbers point to a slowing labor market and continued stickiness in inflation. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs won’t help.

