Nvidia stock nosedives, Bitcoin bleeds, and the Trump bump is over: Markets news roundup

Nvidia and Super Micro Computer stock plunge as a new probe over China raises concerns about tighter scrutiny
Bitcoin’s notoriously volatile again, shedding $10,000 in a single day as its price tumbled from $93,000 to $83,000. This is all because of President Donald Trump’s proposal to establish a strategic cryptocurrency reserve — a pivot from his earlier stance of exclusively stockpiling Bitcoin.
The odds of the economy slowing while inflation stays fast — stagflation — may be increasing as a new survey showed that U.S. employers drastically curtailed their hiring last month to the slowest pace since July.
President Donald Trump has announced plans to create a strategic crypto reserve, shifting gears from his earlier promise to stockpile Bitcoin. Trump’s cryptocurrency reserve will consist of Bitcoin, often referred to as “digital gold” for its ability to hedge against inflation, along with Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.
The S&P 500 took a sharp hit on Tuesday as newly implemented tariffs rattled investors’ confidence and continued a selloff that has now fully erased the market’s gains since the election of President Donald Trump in November.
Servers containing chips barred from China may have been sent there from Singapore via Malaysia
Stagflation may be set for its first real return to the U.S. in about 50 years, as recent economic numbers point to a slowing labor market and continued stickiness in inflation. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs won’t help.