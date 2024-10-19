A billionaire's Nvidia regrets, and Elon Musk's net worth takes a hit: Leadership news roundup

Tesla should be riding high right now, the electric car maker just unveiled the autonomous car that it has been promising for years, reinvented the bus and pledged to bring humanoid robots to market for the low, low price of $30,000. It isn’t, however, and has instead seen its share price plummet and the enormous wealth of its CEO drop by an eye-watering $15 billion.
Amazon (AMZN) Web Services chief Matt Garman doubled down on Amazon’s new five-day in-office work week, telling any disgruntled employees that they can find work elsewhere.
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said Apple (AAPL) needed a CEO like Tim Cook to be as successful as it is now, rather than Steve Jobs, the company’s founder.
We’ve all fantasized about leaving an especially awful job – who doesn’t dream of telling off their worst boss, leaving in a huff, and making sure everyone knows exactly how maligned your employers make you feel?