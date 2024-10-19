Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
A billionaire's Nvidia regrets, and Elon Musk's net worth takes a hit: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

A billionaire's Nvidia regrets, and Elon Musk's net worth takes a hit: Leadership news roundup

Plus, an Amazon boss tells workers they can quit if they don’t want to come to the office

Image for article titled A billionaire&#39;s Nvidia regrets, and Elon Musk&#39;s net worth takes a hit: Leadership news roundup
Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP (Getty Images), Neilson Barnard (Getty Images), Chesnot (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Anchalee Phanmaha (iStock by Getty Images)
Elon Musk’s net worth fell $15 billion after his Tesla Cybercab reveal

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP (Getty Images)

Tesla should be riding high right now, the electric car maker just unveiled the autonomous car that it has been promising for years, reinvented the bus and pledged to bring humanoid robots to market for the low, low price of $30,000. It isn’t, however, and has instead seen its share price plummet and the enormous wealth of its CEO drop by an eye-watering $15 billion.

A billionaire investor sold his Nvidia stock. It was a ‘big mistake,’ he says

Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller admits he has made more than a few mistakes in his career. Selling his Nvidia (NVDA) shares earlier this year was one of them.

Amazon boss tells workers they can quit if they don’t want to come to the office

Image for article titled A billionaire&#39;s Nvidia regrets, and Elon Musk&#39;s net worth takes a hit: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services chief Matt Garman doubled down on Amazon’s new five-day in-office work week, telling any disgruntled employees that they can find work elsewhere.

Donald Trump says Tim Cook is a better Apple CEO than Steve Jobs

Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said Apple (AAPL) needed a CEO like Tim Cook to be as successful as it is now, rather than Steve Jobs, the company’s founder.

The 5 funniest ways to quit your job

Image for article titled A billionaire&#39;s Nvidia regrets, and Elon Musk&#39;s net worth takes a hit: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Anchalee Phanmaha (iStock by Getty Images)

We’ve all fantasized about leaving an especially awful job – who doesn’t dream of telling off their worst boss, leaving in a huff, and making sure everyone knows exactly how maligned your employers make you feel?

