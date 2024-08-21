Nvidia is driving the market again

In This Story AMZN NVDA GOOGL MSFT TSLA

Nvidia stock has been on another hot streak ahead of its latest earnings report.



Shares of the AI chipmaker have soared nearly 30% in the last two weeks, giving the firm a roughly $750 billion boost to its market capitalization. That’s also helped lift the tech-heavy Nasdaq up more than 7% from its Aug. 5 low.

The rally comes as the Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor giant extends its recovery from a major drop that erased $900 billion in market value. The chipmaker — whose chips are used to train generative artificial intelligence models — has become a barometer for the health of AI demand and excitement, given its outsized role in the sector. Its stock has also become a market-driving force.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) rebound partially helped drive eight-day winning streaks for both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 — both of which ended Tuesday. Had the S&P 500 seen a ninth day of gains, it would have been the longest winning streak in two decades.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock was flat in pre-market trading Wednesday, after closing down about 2% Tuesday, to $127.25 per share. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, behind only Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

In the last eight trading days, the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks — Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook parent Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia — have together grown their market caps by $1.4 trillion — roughly half of the $3.2 trillion market cap gain of the entire S&P 500, according to Yahoo Finance.

The chip giant is set to release its second-quarter earnings report after the market closes next Wednesday, Aug. 28. Analysts and investors will be watching to see whether Nvidia can keep delivering jaw-dropping results quarter after quarter. The company’s results also tend to create waves in the market.

Nvidia reported record first-quarter revenue of $26 billion — a 262% increase from a year prior. Its revenue for the quarter ending April 28 climbed 18% from its last quarterly revenue of $22 billion, which had beat Wall Street’s sky-high expectations and was up almost 270% from the previous year.

After reporting first-quarter earnings, Nvidia’s stock price passed $1,000 for the first time. Analysts at Wedbush called the company’s record performance a “masterpiece quarter” and the “ultimate barometer of the AI Revolution.”

Shares closed at a record high $135.58 on June 18 after it initiated a 10-for-1 stock split earlier that month.