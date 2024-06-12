Nvidia stock still has room to run, strategist says

Tom Hulick, chief executive officer of Strategy Asset Managers, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

The transcript of this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

ANDY MILLS (AM): We’ve been on this amazing run in the stock market. Do you think it’s gonna continue?

TOM HULICK (TH): I’ve been talking about a next generation bull market for the last couple of years and we, we’d like to look forward for our clients as an active manager would. I’m more optimistic, and I’m optimistic because there’s still innovation, there’s still technology advancements and I believe that the business cycle that the United States in is going to eclipse some of the business cycles that we’ve seen in the past. So I’m an optimist. I do think that we are in the early stages of a next generation bull market that’s gonna be led by AI technology advancements, our entrepreneurship, obviously the in innovation there, and also the efficiencies that, that are being created, you know, from new technologies.



AM: So even higher from here?



TH: Oh yeah, I think so.



AM: Wow. So you mentioned AI advancements and technology advancements. Are there any specific picks that you have?



TH: A lot of people talk about Nvidia and has Nvidia slowed down or is it topped or peaked?



AM: Yeah, it’s like $3 trillion now or something.



TH: Yeah. It’s amazing. Well, Apple also is a company that can continue to innovate. Microsoft can continue to innovate. The larger companies in the technology sector should not be avoided. And I believe Nvidia will benefit for several years to come. That’s one, NVDA, which is somebody that follows the news is probably already aware of or at least an owner of. But I think that the innovations in Microsoft are game changers. And so we, like Microsoft, MSFT. People have been talking about ASML. That’s another great company. You can look at any of the chip sectors to benefit from the demand for microprocessing and speed. So technology is a sector that we’ve got about 25% of our portfolio allocated to.



AM: Yeah, Nvidia’s had an amazing run. You think there’s still room to go?



TH: I do. I think people said that about Apple. People said that about Amazon. People also said that about Microsoft. And then you have this next generation of leaders who are there that have benefited from those in the past.



AM: Yeah, I’ve heard that Nvidia’s got a 12 to 24 month lead technologically and that companies like Intel and AMD are playing catch up.



TH: Yeah. It’s an exciting race to be in no matter how you look at it. Who’s ever first or second or third or will develop a better chip. What it comes down to it’s a full circle, is that the, these chips are important, but what goes into making the chip? How do you make a chip smaller? How do you manage the amount of energy that is going to go into a chip? Heat will melt a chip. So then you look at the outliers and going into, looking at what they call rare earth metals. And not a lot of people are talking about the commodity area of rare earth metals and then how it translates over to energy transmission and the efficiencies in chips and the speed of the chip. And we’re seeing it today when you use your phone, you now have the option of using an AI advanced partnership when you open up Google or you’re using your iPhone and asking Siri on the next generation Apple phones, tablets, et cetera. Well, all of that in full circle comes back to how are they building that and what goes on downstream with these companies.

