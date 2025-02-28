Markets

Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Dell, Rocket Lab, and more: Stocks to watch today

Tariff war escalates as China vows to retaliate against Trump's tariff action plans

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Dell, Rocket Lab, and more: Stocks to watch today
Photo: ANGELA WEISS (Getty Images)
NVDA-8.48%SMCI-15.97%DELL-6.76%RKLB-6.68%MNST+0.52%

Stock futures edged higher on Friday as President Trump’s latest announcement of new tariffs and China’s vow to retaliate heightened trade tensions. 

In premarket trading, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.5%.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation gauge tracking consumer spending on goods and services, was released in the morning, showing a 2.6% annual inflation rate for January—matching estimates and signaling steady inflation.

Here are stocks to watch today:

Dell

Dell (DELL-6.76%) shares declined 7.6% in premarket trading on Friday after the tech company posted better-than-expected earnings but reported revenue of $23.9 billion, falling short of the projected $24.55 billion. Investors are also concerned about the profitability of the firm’s server business.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage (MNST+0.52%) stock gained in premarket trading after the drink company’s quarterly net sales topped analysts expectations, even as earnings per share fell short, Reuters reported.

NetApp

NetApp’s (NTAP-5.04%) shares fell before the open as the company’s revenue missed consensus.

Nvidia

AI powerhouse Nvidia (NVDA-8.48%) traded lower by 1.8% in early trading following President Trump’s tariff plans and China’s vows to take retaliatory measures.

Earlier this week, the chip giant surpassed fourth-quarter estimates with robust guidance, highlighting sustained demand fueled by the artificial intelligence boom.

Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (RKLB-6.68%) stock plunged 15% in early trading after the commercial space company posted fourth-quarter results that were in line with expectations but issued disappointing guidance and announced product delays.

SMCI

Super Micro Computer (SMCI-15.97%) shares fell 7% in premarket trading, wiping out gains from earlier this week as the escalating tariff war and economic concerns weighed on the AI hardware maker.