Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Dell, Rocket Lab, and more: Stocks to watch today

Stock futures edged higher on Friday as President Trump’s latest announcement of new tariffs and China’s vow to retaliate heightened trade tensions.

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

In premarket trading, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.5%.

Advertisement

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation gauge tracking consumer spending on goods and services, was released in the morning, showing a 2.6% annual inflation rate for January—matching estimates and signaling steady inflation.

Advertisement

Here are stocks to watch today:

Dell

Dell (DELL-6.76% ) shares declined 7.6% in premarket trading on Friday after the tech company posted better-than-expected earnings but reported revenue of $23.9 billion, falling short of the projected $24.55 billion. Investors are also concerned about the profitability of the firm’s server business.

Advertisement

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage (MNST+0.52% ) stock gained in premarket trading after the drink company’s quarterly net sales topped analysts expectations, even as earnings per share fell short, Reuters reported.

Advertisement

NetApp

NetApp’s (NTAP-5.04% ) shares fell before the open as the company’s revenue missed consensus.

Advertisement

Nvidia

AI powerhouse Nvidia (NVDA-8.48% ) traded lower by 1.8% in early trading following President Trump’s tariff plans and China’s vows to take retaliatory measures.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the chip giant surpassed fourth-quarter estimates with robust guidance, highlighting sustained demand fueled by the artificial intelligence boom.

Rocket Lab



Rocket Lab (RKLB-6.68% ) stock plunged 15% in early trading after the commercial space company posted fourth-quarter results that were in line with expectations but issued disappointing guidance and announced product delays.

Advertisement

SMCI

Super Micro Computer (SMCI-15.97% ) shares fell 7% in premarket trading, wiping out gains from earlier this week as the escalating tariff war and economic concerns weighed on the AI hardware maker.