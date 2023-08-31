Make business better.™️
Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $42.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $514.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $497.6 million.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.74 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLLI