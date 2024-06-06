A major airline group will make it easier for passengers to fly between carriers

It might soon become easier for people making multi-leg trips to get there without a hassle. Bloomberg reports that the CEO of Oneworld, a global airline alliance, said at the annual International Air Transport Association meeting that it is working on a new policy that would let passengers and their luggage check in once — even if they’re flying on multiple airlines. Members of Oneworld include American Airlines, British Airways, Qatar Airways, and Alaska Airlines.

The chance for increased collaboration between American Airlines and British Airways comes at a key juncture for their partnership. JetBlue Airways announced last month that it is going to help cross-sell tickets with British Airways despite the latter having a deeper alliance with American. American and JetBlue also used to have an alliance, but they put it aside while JetBlue pursued its failed merger with Spirit Airlines.

American’s CEO recently said that his company was “in a hole” after updating its earnings guidance. The carrier also relieved its chief commercial officer of his duties after hired-consultancy Bain reportedly observed that he had damaged the airline’s standing among business-class travelers.