Airlines

A major airline group will make it easier for passengers to fly between carriers

Oneworld aims to simplify the check-in process for multi-leg trips

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The oneworld logo
The oneworld logo
Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
In This Story
AAL-4.14%ICAGY-5.24%ALK-0.73%JBLU-3.39%SAVE

It might soon become easier for people making multi-leg trips to get there without a hassle. Bloomberg reports that the CEO of Oneworld, a global airline alliance, said at the annual International Air Transport Association meeting that it is working on a new policy that would let passengers and their luggage check in once — even if they’re flying on multiple airlines. Members of Oneworld include American Airlines, British Airways, Qatar Airways, and Alaska Airlines.

Suggested Reading

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%
Tesla's reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says
Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump's tariffs become clear, strategist says
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%
Tesla's reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says
Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump's tariffs become clear, strategist says
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The chance for increased collaboration between American Airlines and British Airways comes at a key juncture for their partnership. JetBlue Airways announced last month that it is going to help cross-sell tickets with British Airways despite the latter having a deeper alliance with American. American and JetBlue also used to have an alliance, but they put it aside while JetBlue pursued its failed merger with Spirit Airlines.

Advertisement

Related Content

American Airlines strike looms, United slows hiring, and Boeing lifts off: Airline news roundup
Climate change will make British Airways flights more expensive

Related Content

American Airlines strike looms, United slows hiring, and Boeing lifts off: Airline news roundup
Climate change will make British Airways flights more expensive

American’s CEO recently said that his company was “in a hole” after updating its earnings guidance. The carrier also relieved its chief commercial officer of his duties after hired-consultancy Bain reportedly observed that he had damaged the airline’s standing among business-class travelers.