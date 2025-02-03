Food

Canada is pulling American alcohol from shelves in response to Trump's tariffs

The move could have a significant impact the alcohol market in the both the U.S. and Canada

By
Francisco Velasquez
US President Donald Trump (L) greets Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R).
Image: MANDEL NGAN/AFP (Getty Images)

Ontario is striking back at U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs by removing all American-made alcohol from its shelves.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 4, when Trump’s tariffs are set to go into effect, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) will pull U.S. wine, beer, spirits, and seltzers from both in-store and online sales, effectively stopping the sale of American alcohol across the province.

“There’s never been a better time to choose an amazing Ontario-made or Canadian-made product,” Premier Doug Ford said an X post on Sunday. In addition to the LCBO’s actions, businesses like bars, restaurants, and retail shops will also be unable to reorder or restock American alcohol through the LCBO’s distribution system. The move is a direct response to Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canadian imports.

The LCBO, the only legal wholesaler of alcohol in Ontario, typically sells nearly $1 billion worth of American alcoholic beverages each year, according to Ford. The decision follows Canada’s retaliatory tariffs, which came after Trump’s latest trade measures. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced tariffs on $155 billion of U.S. goods on Sunday, Feb. 2, signaling the start of a tense trade standoff.

“Like the American tariffs, our response will also be far-reaching,” Trudeau said, explaining that the new measures would target items such as American beer and wine, as well as fruits, vegetables, and clothing.

Ontario’s decision is part of a broader response in Canada. Other provinces, including British Columbia, have announced similar actions to remove U.S. alcohol from shelves. British Columbia’s Premier, David Eby, has gone even further, directing the provincial liquor board to stop purchasing alcohol from U.S. states that have supported Trump’s trade policies.

This move markes a significant shift in Canada’s alcohol market and reflects a growing push for self-sufficiency in the face of rising trade tensions.

“We will stand strong for Canada,” Trudeau said. “This is Team Canada at its best.”